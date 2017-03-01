Economic Affairs Minister expects no power supply shortages this summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Economic Affairs Minister Lee Chih-Kung (李世光) said that the electricity supply should remain stable this summer and he does not anticipate any supply shortages.

In his remarks to the Legislative Yuan this morning, Lee pointed out that the power supply in Taiwan is adequate. When asked by KMT Legislator Wang Huei-mei asked if he could guarantee that there would not be a supply shortage this summer, he responded that there shouldn’t be based on the current analysis.

The average household electricity price set for April is expected to be NT$2.5488 per kWh, down from NT$2.8409 per kWh in August.

It was the second time that Lee has given a statement to the Legislative Yuan since his appointment to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. When he took office, Lee promised to ensure that there would be no electricity shortages.

Last year, Taiwan experienced three days of limited power supply alerts and 160 days of tight power supply warnings, the most for any year. However, it was also the first year to have 126 days of excess power supply.