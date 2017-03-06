BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

KOREA-TENSIONS — North Korea on Monday fired four banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), with three of them landing in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in an apparent reaction to huge military drills by Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 480 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia faced a deadline to leave the country Monday after authorities here declared him "persona non grata" and accused Pyongyang of trying to manipulate the investigation into the poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's half brother, at a Kuala Lumpur airport. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 480 words, photos.

VIETNAM-MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader says there are serious holes in the case. SENT: 400 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH - The USS Carl Vinson, which is steaming through the South China Sea, is just one of several high-profile displays of U.S. naval power as President Donald Trump's administration weighs options of how to reassure allies and respond to an assertive China. By Hrovje Hranjski. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA EARTHQUAKE — Papua New Guinea was shaken by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Monday but no destructive tsunami was expected, officials said. SENT: 130 words.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY. SENT: 270 words, photos.

FINANCE AND BUSINESS

AUSTRALIA-INDONESIA — Australia's prime minister said Monday that he was looking forward to discussing a free-trade deal with Indonesia while attending a regional forum in Jakarta. By Ro McGuirk. SENT: 380 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS - — Chinese share benchmarks rose Monday on optimism about the economic outlook after the annual session of the National People's Congress opened in Beijing. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped following North Korea's launch of missiles into seas near Japan. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 550 words, photos.

___

