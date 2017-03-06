  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/06 13:38
BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0282 National Basketball Association

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 23 .635
Toronto 37 26 .587 3
New York 25 38 .397 15
Philadelphia 23 39 .371 16½
Brooklyn 10 51 .164 29
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 37 24 .607
Atlanta 34 28 .548
Miami 29 34 .460 9
Charlotte 27 35 .435 10½
Orlando 23 40 .365 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 19 .689
Indiana 32 30 .516 10½
Chicago 31 31 .500 11½
Detroit 30 32 .484 12½
Milwaukee 28 33 .459 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-San Antonio 48 13 .787
Houston 44 19 .698 5
Memphis 36 27 .571 13
Dallas 26 36 .419 22½
New Orleans 25 38 .397 24
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 39 24 .619
Oklahoma City 35 28 .556 4
Denver 28 34 .452 10½
Portland 26 35 .426 12
Minnesota 25 37 .403 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 51 11 .823
L.A. Clippers 37 25 .597 14
Sacramento 25 37 .403 26
Phoenix 21 42 .333 30½
L.A. Lakers 19 44 .302 32½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Indiana 97, Atlanta 96

Golden State 112, New York 105

Phoenix 109, Boston 106

Washington 115, Orlando 114

Utah 110, Sacramento 109, OT

Dallas 104, Oklahoma City 89

New Orleans 105, L.A. Lakers 97

Monday's Games

Miami at Cleveland

Milwaukee at Philadelphia

New York at Orlando

Chicago at Detroit

Golden State at Atlanta

Brooklyn at Memphis

Indiana at Charlotte

Portland at Minnesota

Houston at San Antonio

New Orleans at Utah

Sacramento at Denver

Boston at L.A. Clippers