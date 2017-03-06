BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Toronto
|37
|26
|.587
|3
|New York
|25
|38
|.397
|15
|Philadelphia
|23
|39
|.371
|16½
|Brooklyn
|10
|51
|.164
|29
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|28
|.548
|3½
|Miami
|29
|34
|.460
|9
|Charlotte
|27
|35
|.435
|10½
|Orlando
|23
|40
|.365
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Indiana
|32
|30
|.516
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|31
|.500
|11½
|Detroit
|30
|32
|.484
|12½
|Milwaukee
|28
|33
|.459
|14
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|48
|13
|.787
|—
|Houston
|44
|19
|.698
|5
|Memphis
|36
|27
|.571
|13
|Dallas
|26
|36
|.419
|22½
|New Orleans
|25
|38
|.397
|24
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Oklahoma City
|35
|28
|.556
|4
|Denver
|28
|34
|.452
|10½
|Portland
|26
|35
|.426
|12
|Minnesota
|25
|37
|.403
|13½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|51
|11
|.823
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|25
|.597
|14
|Sacramento
|25
|37
|.403
|26
|Phoenix
|21
|42
|.333
|30½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|44
|.302
|32½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Sunday's Games
Indiana 97, Atlanta 96
Golden State 112, New York 105
Phoenix 109, Boston 106
Washington 115, Orlando 114
Utah 110, Sacramento 109, OT
Dallas 104, Oklahoma City 89
New Orleans 105, L.A. Lakers 97
|Monday's Games
Miami at Cleveland
Milwaukee at Philadelphia
New York at Orlando
Chicago at Detroit
Golden State at Atlanta
Brooklyn at Memphis
Indiana at Charlotte
Portland at Minnesota
Houston at San Antonio
New Orleans at Utah
Sacramento at Denver
Boston at L.A. Clippers