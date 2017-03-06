Taiwan passports ranked 59th most valuable

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s passports have been ranked 59th most valuable worldwide, according to the latest Nomad Passport Index released last week.

Global consulting firm Nomad Capitalist ranks the value of citizenship in 199 countries on five factors, including visa-free travel, taxation, perception, dual citizenship, and overall freedom.

According to the index, the world’s most powerful passport belongs to Sweden, as Swedish passport holders can not only visit 176 countries without a visa, but they enjoy an “excellent reputation” abroad, the ability to hold dual or multiple citizenships, high levels of personal freedom, and the ability to easily escape Swedish taxes by moving overseas.

The rest of the top 10 include Belgium, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Finland, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.

Taiwan’s passport, ranked 59th, is tied with Central American nation Panama and Eastern Caribbean island nation of St.Lucia, while Japan and Singapore ranked the best in Asia, snatching 19th place on the list.

On the other hand, the United States passport ranked 35th on the list, while China ranked 164th, tied with Uzbekistan.