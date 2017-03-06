Australia out for 276, a lead of 87; Jadeja gets 6 wickets

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets in two overs to hasten the end of Australia's first innings in the second cricket test on Monday, restricting the visitors' total to 276 runs and India's first-innings deficit to 87.

The Australians resumed at 237-6 on day three and lifted the tally to 269 before the dismissal of Mitchell Starc (26) in the 118th over triggered a lower-order collapse.

Jadeja, who took three wickets on Sunday, had Matthew Wade (40) and Nathan Lyon (0) adjudged lbw on the first two balls of the 121st over and returned to have Josh Hazlewood (1) caught in the deep in the 123rd.

The left-arm spinner returned 6-63 from 21.4 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 2-84 from 49.

Opener Matt Renshaw (60) and Shaun Marsh (66) led the Australian resistance on an intense second day, when six wickets fell and 197 runs were scored. Australia, which won the first test by 333 runs at Pune, bowled India out for 189 in the first innings in Bangalore.