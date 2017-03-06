Lawyer for Vietnamese woman in Kim's death wants 2nd autopsy

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A lawyer for one of the women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader says there are serious holes in the case.

In an interview with Vietnam's state-run online newspaper Zing, attorney Selvam Shanmugam says allegations that the North Korean man had existing health problems should be cause for a new autopsy.

Kim was fatally poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13, and so far Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong and an Indonesian woman have been arrested and charged with murder.

Doan Van Thanh, Huong's father, told The Associated Press by telephone from his home that he met Shanmugam on Saturday and agreed to have him represent his daughter.