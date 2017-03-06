BC-GLF--Mexico Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Final
|Dustin Johnson (550), $1,660,000
|70-66-66-68—270
|Tommy Fleetwood, $1,045,000
|69-70-66-66—271
|Ross Fisher, $497,000
|67-68-72-65—272
|Jon Rahm (170), $497,000
|67-70-67-68—272
|Thomas Pieters, $312,500
|68-69-68-68—273
|Justin Thomas (110), $312,500
|69-66-66-72—273
|Phil Mickelson (89), $211,667
|67-68-68-71—274
|Brandt Snedeker (89), $211,667
|75-68-66-65—274
|Rory McIlroy (89), $211,667
|68-65-70-71—274
|Tyrrell Hatton, $166,000
|70-67-68-70—275
|Kevin Kisner (73), $154,000
|72-68-68-68—276
|Sergio Garcia (64), $131,250
|68-71-68-70—277
|J.B. Holmes (64), $131,250
|69-68-69-71—277
|Jordan Spieth (64), $131,250
|71-72-63-71—277
|Fabrizio Zanotti, $131,250
|68-69-72-68—277
|Daniel Berger (54), $105,125
|70-66-70-72—278
|Paul Casey (54), $105,125
|74-71-67-66—278
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, $105,125
|71-67-72-68—278
|Rickie Fowler (54), $105,125
|69-69-73-67—278
|Francesco Molinari (49), $91,333
|71-72-70-66—279
|Matt Kuchar (49), $91,333
|68-71-67-73—279
|Andy Sullivan, $91,333
|71-65-72-71—279
|Jason Dufner (43), $86,000
|70-70-72-68—280
|Martin Kaymer, $86,000
|70-67-75-68—280
|Joost Luiten, $81,000
|71-67-71-72—281
|Hideki Matsuyama (39), $81,000
|72-72-66-71—281
|Jimmy Walker (39), $81,000
|67-74-68-72—281
|William McGirt (33), $75,625
|72-67-71-72—282
|Ryan Moore (33), $75,625
|67-73-69-73—282
|Lee Westwood, $75,625
|67-71-66-78—282
|Chris Wood, $75,625
|68-73-71-70—282
|Branden Grace (25), $70,500
|73-69-68-73—283
|Bill Haas (25), $70,500
|70-69-75-69—283
|Mackenzie Hughes (25), $70,500
|70-70-73-70—283
|Soren Kjeldsen (25), $70,500
|75-71-71-66—283
|Scott Piercy (25), $70,500
|72-73-72-66—283
|Hideto Tanihara, $70,500
|75-67-67-74—283
|Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), $64,000
|72-69-71-72—284
|Pat Perez (17), $64,000
|68-71-74-71—284
|Justin Rose (17), $64,000
|70-72-71-71—284
|Charl Schwartzel (17), $64,000
|71-68-70-75—284
|Jhonattan Vegas (17), $64,000
|69-74-68-73—284
|Bubba Watson (17), $64,000
|73-72-68-71—284
|Gary Woodland (17), $64,000
|73-67-74-70—284
|Roberto Castro (12), $59,000
|69-68-74-74—285
|Adam Scott (12), $59,000
|73-76-68-68—285
|Bernd Wiesberger, $59,000
|73-70-71-71—285
|Byeong Hun An (10), $55,500
|73-66-71-76—286
|Brooks Koepka (10), $55,500
|76-69-68-73—286
|Louis Oosthuizen (10), $55,500
|73-72-73-68—286
|Brendan Steele (10), $55,500
|74-71-70-71—286
|Emiliano Grillo (8), $52,000
|72-77-69-69—287
|Mike Hendry, $52,000
|71-74-73-69—287
|Kevin Na (8), $52,000
|75-70-70-72—287
|Sam Brazel, $50,000
|75-68-70-75—288
|Kevin Chappell (7), $50,000
|71-77-71-69—288
|Alexander Noren, $50,000
|76-71-72-69—288
|Marcus Fraser, $48,500
|71-70-73-75—289
|Jim Furyk (6), $48,500
|77-71-70-71—289
|Zach Johnson (6), $48,500
|75-69-70-75—289
|Yuta Ikeda, $47,250
|75-74-72-69—290
|Patrick Reed (5), $47,250
|71-76-72-71—290
|David Lipsky, $46,625
|73-73-75-70—291
|Thorbjorn Olesen, $46,625
|73-77-68-73—291
|Scott Hend, $46,125
|76-71-73-73—293
|Sean O'Hair (4), $46,125
|71-71-75-76—293
|Roberto Diaz, $45,625
|71-76-71-76—294
|Brandon Stone, $45,625
|76-73-75-70—294
|Danny Willett (4), $45,250
|76-72-72-75—295
|Russell Knox (3), $45,000
|73-74-68-81—296
|Jeunghun Wang, $44,750
|73-77-74-73—297
|Si Woo Kim (3), $44,250
|71-75-77-76—299
|Pablo Larrazabal, $44,250
|73-73-75-78—299
|Richard Sterne, $44,250
|76-79-72-72—299
|Matthew Griffin, $43,750
|78-77-77-71—303
|K.T. Kim, $43,500
|78-75-76-77—306