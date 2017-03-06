BC-GLF--Mexico Championship Scores

  1. Home
Mexico Championship Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/03/06 09:56
PGA Mexico-World Golf Championships Scores

MEXICO CITY (AP) ? Scores Sunday in the Mexico Championship, a World Golf Championship event at the 7,330-yard, par-71 Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Final
Dustin Johnson (550), $1,660,000 70-66-66-68—270
Tommy Fleetwood, $1,045,000 69-70-66-66—271
Ross Fisher, $497,000 67-68-72-65—272
Jon Rahm (170), $497,000 67-70-67-68—272
Thomas Pieters, $312,500 68-69-68-68—273
Justin Thomas (110), $312,500 69-66-66-72—273
Phil Mickelson (89), $211,667 67-68-68-71—274
Brandt Snedeker (89), $211,667 75-68-66-65—274
Rory McIlroy (89), $211,667 68-65-70-71—274
Tyrrell Hatton, $166,000 70-67-68-70—275
Kevin Kisner (73), $154,000 72-68-68-68—276
Sergio Garcia (64), $131,250 68-71-68-70—277
J.B. Holmes (64), $131,250 69-68-69-71—277
Jordan Spieth (64), $131,250 71-72-63-71—277
Fabrizio Zanotti, $131,250 68-69-72-68—277
Daniel Berger (54), $105,125 70-66-70-72—278
Paul Casey (54), $105,125 74-71-67-66—278
Matthew Fitzpatrick, $105,125 71-67-72-68—278
Rickie Fowler (54), $105,125 69-69-73-67—278
Francesco Molinari (49), $91,333 71-72-70-66—279
Matt Kuchar (49), $91,333 68-71-67-73—279
Andy Sullivan, $91,333 71-65-72-71—279
Jason Dufner (43), $86,000 70-70-72-68—280
Martin Kaymer, $86,000 70-67-75-68—280
Joost Luiten, $81,000 71-67-71-72—281
Hideki Matsuyama (39), $81,000 72-72-66-71—281
Jimmy Walker (39), $81,000 67-74-68-72—281
William McGirt (33), $75,625 72-67-71-72—282
Ryan Moore (33), $75,625 67-73-69-73—282
Lee Westwood, $75,625 67-71-66-78—282
Chris Wood, $75,625 68-73-71-70—282
Branden Grace (25), $70,500 73-69-68-73—283
Bill Haas (25), $70,500 70-69-75-69—283
Mackenzie Hughes (25), $70,500 70-70-73-70—283
Soren Kjeldsen (25), $70,500 75-71-71-66—283
Scott Piercy (25), $70,500 72-73-72-66—283
Hideto Tanihara, $70,500 75-67-67-74—283
Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), $64,000 72-69-71-72—284
Pat Perez (17), $64,000 68-71-74-71—284
Justin Rose (17), $64,000 70-72-71-71—284
Charl Schwartzel (17), $64,000 71-68-70-75—284
Jhonattan Vegas (17), $64,000 69-74-68-73—284
Bubba Watson (17), $64,000 73-72-68-71—284
Gary Woodland (17), $64,000 73-67-74-70—284
Roberto Castro (12), $59,000 69-68-74-74—285
Adam Scott (12), $59,000 73-76-68-68—285
Bernd Wiesberger, $59,000 73-70-71-71—285
Byeong Hun An (10), $55,500 73-66-71-76—286
Brooks Koepka (10), $55,500 76-69-68-73—286
Louis Oosthuizen (10), $55,500 73-72-73-68—286
Brendan Steele (10), $55,500 74-71-70-71—286
Emiliano Grillo (8), $52,000 72-77-69-69—287
Mike Hendry, $52,000 71-74-73-69—287
Kevin Na (8), $52,000 75-70-70-72—287
Sam Brazel, $50,000 75-68-70-75—288
Kevin Chappell (7), $50,000 71-77-71-69—288
Alexander Noren, $50,000 76-71-72-69—288
Marcus Fraser, $48,500 71-70-73-75—289
Jim Furyk (6), $48,500 77-71-70-71—289
Zach Johnson (6), $48,500 75-69-70-75—289
Yuta Ikeda, $47,250 75-74-72-69—290
Patrick Reed (5), $47,250 71-76-72-71—290
David Lipsky, $46,625 73-73-75-70—291
Thorbjorn Olesen, $46,625 73-77-68-73—291
Scott Hend, $46,125 76-71-73-73—293
Sean O'Hair (4), $46,125 71-71-75-76—293
Roberto Diaz, $45,625 71-76-71-76—294
Brandon Stone, $45,625 76-73-75-70—294
Danny Willett (4), $45,250 76-72-72-75—295
Russell Knox (3), $45,000 73-74-68-81—296
Jeunghun Wang, $44,750 73-77-74-73—297
Si Woo Kim (3), $44,250 71-75-77-76—299
Pablo Larrazabal, $44,250 73-73-75-78—299
Richard Sterne, $44,250 76-79-72-72—299
Matthew Griffin, $43,750 78-77-77-71—303
K.T. Kim, $43,500 78-75-76-77—306