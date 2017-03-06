Papua New Guinea hit by 6.5 earthquake, no tsunami expected

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Officials say Papua New Guinea has been shaken by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake but no destructive tsunami is expected.

U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck the South Pacific nation on Monday near New Britain island at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Deputy Director Stuart Weinstein says he does not anticipate a destructive tsunami.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.