The Latest: Sikh leaders near Seattle shocked by shooting

KENT, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Sikh man in Washington state (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Leaders of the Sikh community near Seattle say they're shocked by the shooting of a Sikh man by a suspect who said "go back to your own country."

Hira Singh, a Sikh community leader in the city of Kent, said Sunday that there have been increasing complaints recently from Sikhs who say they have been the target of foul language or other comments.

He says about 50,000 Sikhs live in Washington state, and Friday night's shooting has shaken the community.

The victim, identified by India's foreign minister as Deep Rai, a U.S. national of Indian origin, told police that a gunman approached him as he worked on his car in his driveway. Rai says they got into an argument before the gunman shot him in the arm.

Police are searching for the shooter.