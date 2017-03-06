Men's World Cup Slalom Results

|Sunday
1. Michael Matt, Austria, 1:48.26 (55.41-52.85).
2. Stefano Gross, Italy, 1:48.56 (54.26-54.30).
3. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 1:48.72 (55.88-52.84).
4. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1:49.06 (55.73-53.33).
5. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 1:49.50 (56.30-53.20).
6. Patrick Thaler, Italy, 1:49.55 (58.53-51.02).
7. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 1:49.75 (55.89-53.86).
8. Julien Lizeroux, France, 1:49.83 (56.28-53.55).
9. Victor Muffat-Jeandet, France, 1:49.90 (57.93-51.97).
10. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 1:49.96 (56.42-53.54).
11. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway, 1:50.17 (57.91-52.26).
12. Loic Meillard, Switzerland, 1:50.19 (58.22-51.97).
13. Luca Aerni, Switzerland, 1:50.24 (57.22-53.02).
13. Mattias Hargin, Sweden, 1:50.24 (56.34-53.90).
15. Reto Schmidiger, Switzerland, 1:50.32 (58.40-51.92).
16. Linus Strasser, Germany, 1:50.33 (57.43-52.90).
17. Robin Buffet, France, 1:50.35 (58.46-51.89).
18. Ramon Zenhaeusern, Switzerland, 1:50.37 (57.97-52.40).
19. David Chodounsky, United States, 1:50.47 (56.88-53.59).
20. Jean-Baptiste Grange, France, 1:50.48 (58.23-52.25).
21. Matej Vidovic, Croatia, 1:50.53 (57.70-52.83).
22. Stefan Hadalin, Slovenia, 1:50.55 (58.65-51.90).
23. Marco Schwarz, Austria, 1:50.69 (55.84-54.85).
24. Christian Hirschbuehl, Austria, 1:50.70 (58.16-52.54).
25. Alexis Pinturault, France, 1:50.71 (57.41-53.30).
26. Jonathan Nordbotten, Norway, 1:50.89 (57.34-53.55).
27. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 1:50.91 (57.25-53.66).
28. Marc Rochat, Switzerland, 1:51.06 (58.58-52.48).
29. Marc Digruber, Austria, 1:51.30 (57.37-53.93).
|World Cup Slalom Standings
|(After 10 races)
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 685 points.
2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 575.
3. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 431.
4. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 340.
5. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 336.
6. Michael Matt, Austria, 322.
7. Stefano Gross, Italy, 316.
8. Dave Ryding, Britain, 306.
9. Alexis Pinturault, France, 257.
10. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 243.
|Overall World Cup Standings
|(After 32 events)
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1425.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 871.
3. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 867.
4. Alexis Pinturault, France, 849.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 630.
6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 586.
7. Peter Fill, Italy, 577.
8. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 513.
9. Dominik Paris, Italy, 473.
10. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 456.
|Also
25. Travis Ganong, United States, 295.
54. Steven Nyman, United States, 120.