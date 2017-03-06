Dean Burmester wins 1st European Tour title at Tshwane Open

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Dean Burmester finished with a 65 for a convincing three-shot victory at the Tshwane Open on Sunday, his maiden European Tour title.

The South African came from a shot off the lead overnight to win on 18-under-par 266 at Pretoria Country Club.

Mikko Korhonen (67) and Jorge Campillo (68) were tied for second as overnight co-leaders Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson fell off the pace.

Burmester made six birdies in his opening nine to go out in 29 and had a 6-shot lead over his challengers at one point. He made three more birdies but also three bogeys coming home but was still far enough ahead to win comfortably.

Bjork was fifth behind Peter Uihlein after a level-par 71. Jamieson tumbled out of the reckoning with a 7-over 78.