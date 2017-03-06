  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/03/06 00:11
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Port Vale vs. Rochdale

Shrewsbury 4, Charlton 3

Oldham 2, Northampton 1

Bury 2, Coventry 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2

Swindon 3, Gillingham 1

Millwall 1, Peterborough 0

Chesterfield vs. Walsall

Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield 1, Swindon 0

Gillingham 2, Bury 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Scunthorpe 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Oxford United 0

Northampton 2, Charlton 1

Coventry 0, Shrewsbury 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Bolton 1

Sheffield United 3, Rochdale 3

Bradford 1, Peterborough 0

Port Vale 1, Southend 1

Walsall 2, Oldham 0

Millwall 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Barnet 2, Blackpool 2

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Notts County 1, Plymouth 0

Hartlepool 4, Crewe 0

Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2

Stevenage 4, Leyton Orient 1

Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0

Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2

Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0

Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday's Matches

Stevenage 3, Notts County 0

Luton Town 4, Yeovil 0

Mansfield Town 0, Cheltenham 0

Colchester 1, Cambridge United 1

Leyton Orient 4, Newport County 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Barnet 0

Doncaster 0, Crawley Town 0

Wycombe 2, Grimsby Town 1

Crewe 1, Portsmouth 0

Blackpool 3, Morecambe 1

Hartlepool 3, Exeter 1

Plymouth 2, Carlisle 0

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Newcastle 2, Brighton 1

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton

Blackburn 1, Derby 0

Aston Villa 2, Bristol City 0

Friday's Match

Leeds 3, Birmingham 1

Saturday's Matches

Brentford 1, Ipswich 1

Derby 2, Barnsley 1

Queens Park Rangers 2, Cardiff 1

Fulham 3, Preston 1

Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0

Blackburn 1, Wigan 0

Reading 2, Wolverhampton 1

Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Norwich 1

Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton 0

Newcastle 3, Huddersfield 1

England FA Cup
Wednesday's Match

Manchester City 5, Huddersfield 1

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 1

Stoke 2, Middlesbrough 0

Southampton 4, Watford 3

Swansea 3, Burnley 2

Leicester 3, Hull 1

Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham 3, Everton 2

Manchester City vs. Sunderland

Monday's Match

Chelsea vs. West Ham