|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|26 20
|3
|3
|55
|19
|63
|Tottenham
|27 16
|8
|3
|53
|20
|56
|Liverpool
|27 15
|7
|5
|58
|34
|52
|Manchester City
|25 16
|4
|5
|51
|29
|52
|Arsenal
|26 15
|5
|6
|55
|31
|50
|Manchester United
|26 13 10
|3
|39
|22
|49
|Everton
|27 12
|8
|7
|44
|30
|44
|West Bromwich Albion 27 11
|7
|9
|36
|34
|40
|Stoke
|27
|9
|8 10
|32
|40
|35
|Southampton
|26
|9
|6 11
|32
|34
|33
|West Ham
|26
|9
|6 11
|35
|44
|33
|Burnley
|27
|9
|4 14
|30
|40
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|7 12
|33
|47
|31
|Bournemouth
|27
|7
|6 14
|37
|52
|27
|Leicester
|27
|7
|6 14
|30
|45
|27
|Swansea
|27
|8
|3 16
|35
|59
|27
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|4 16
|35
|46
|25
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4 10 13
|19
|30
|22
|Hull
|27
|5
|6 16
|24
|53
|21
|Sunderland
|26
|5
|4 17
|24
|48
|19
|Saturday, March 4
Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 1
Middlesbrough 0, Stoke 2
Southampton 4, Watford 3
Burnley 2, Swansea 3
Hull 1, Leicester 3
Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0
Arsenal 1, Liverpool 3
|Sunday, March 5
Everton 2, Tottenham 3
Manchester City vs. Sunderland 1600 GMT
|Monday, March 6
Chelsea vs. West Ham 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, March 8
Stoke vs. Manchester City 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|35 24
|4
|7
|69
|29
|76
|Brighton
|35 21
|8
|6
|58
|31
|71
|Huddersfield
|34 20
|5
|9
|45
|39
|65
|Leeds
|35 20
|4 11
|49
|35
|64
|Reading
|35 19
|6 10
|49
|46
|63
|Sheffield Wednesday 35 18
|7 10
|47
|34
|61
|Fulham
|34 15 11
|8
|59
|40
|56
|Norwich
|35 15
|7 13
|60
|53
|52
|Preston
|35 14 10 11
|47
|44
|52
|Derby
|35 14
|9 12
|38
|32
|51
|Barnsley
|35 14
|8 13
|53
|50
|50
|Cardiff
|35 13
|7 15
|48
|51
|46
|Aston Villa
|35 11 12 12
|35
|38
|45
|Brentford
|34 12
|8 14
|51
|49
|44
|Ipswich
|35 10 13 12
|36
|43
|43
|Queens Park Rangers 35 12
|7 16
|39
|49
|43
|Birmingham
|35 11 10 14
|37
|52
|43
|Nottingham Forest
|35 11
|7 17
|49
|58
|40
|Burton Albion
|35
|9 10 16
|34
|47
|37
|Blackburn
|34
|9
|9 16
|39
|50
|36
|Wolverhampton
|33
|9
|8 16
|40
|46
|35
|Bristol City
|35
|9
|7 19
|44
|52
|34
|Wigan
|35
|7 10 18
|30
|41
|31
|Rotherham
|35
|4
|5 26
|32
|79
|17
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.
Derby 0, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, Aston Villa 2
|Friday, March 3
Leeds 3, Birmingham 1
|Saturday, March 4
Brentford 1, Ipswich 1
Barnsley 1, Derby 2
Cardiff 1, Queens Park Rangers 2
Preston 1, Fulham 3
Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0
Wigan 0, Blackburn 1
Wolverhampton 1, Reading 2
Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0
Norwich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5
Brighton 0, Nottingham Forest 3
Newcastle 3, Huddersfield 1
|Tuesday, March 7
Brighton vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT
Wigan vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Leeds vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1945 GMT
Newcastle vs. Reading 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|35 20
|9
|6
|64
|38
|69
|Fleetwood Town
|35 18 10
|7
|52
|32
|64
|Scunthorpe
|35 17 10
|8
|60
|38
|61
|Bolton
|34 17
|9
|8
|46
|29
|60
|Bradford
|36 14 17
|5
|47
|34
|59
|Millwall
|35 16 10
|9
|50
|41
|58
|Southend
|35 14 12
|9
|53
|43
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|36 13 12 11
|54
|54
|51
|Peterborough
|36 14
|8 14
|49
|48
|50
|Oxford United
|33 14
|7 12
|42
|35
|49
|Rochdale
|33 14
|7 12
|48
|46
|49
|Walsall
|35 12 13 10
|43
|44
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|35 11 14 10
|47
|45
|47
|Milton Keynes Dons 35 11 10 14
|45
|45
|43
|Northampton
|36 12
|7 17
|53
|60
|43
|Charlton
|35
|9 15 11
|44
|41
|42
|Gillingham
|36 10 12 14
|47
|57
|42
|Shrewsbury
|36 11
|9 16
|39
|50
|42
|Bury
|36 11
|7 18
|54
|64
|40
|Oldham
|36
|9 12 15
|23
|36
|39
|Swindon
|36
|9
|9 18
|35
|50
|36
|Port Vale
|33
|8 11 14
|35
|52
|35
|Chesterfield
|35
|8
|7 20
|32
|56
|31
|Coventry
|35
|5 11 19
|30
|54
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Port Vale vs. Rochdale ppd.
Charlton 3, Shrewsbury 4
Oldham 2, Northampton 1
Coventry 1, Bury 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2
Gillingham 1, Swindon 3
Peterborough 0, Millwall 1
Chesterfield vs. Walsall ppd.
Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1
|Saturday, March 4
Chesterfield 1, Swindon 0
Gillingham 2, Bury 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Scunthorpe 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Oxford United 0
Charlton 1, Northampton 2
Coventry 0, Shrewsbury 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Bolton 1
Sheffield United 3, Rochdale 3
Peterborough 0, Bradford 1
Port Vale 1, Southend 1
Oldham 0, Walsall 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Millwall 2
|Tuesday, March 7
Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|35 20
|9
|6
|66
|42
|69
|Plymouth
|34 20
|5
|9
|54
|36
|65
|Carlisle
|35 15 13
|7
|56
|51
|58
|Luton Town
|34 15 12
|7
|53
|31
|57
|Portsmouth
|34 16
|8 10
|49
|31
|56
|Stevenage
|35 17
|4 14
|59
|51
|55
|Exeter
|35 16
|6 13
|56
|41
|54
|Mansfield Town
|35 13 13
|9
|43
|38
|52
|Colchester
|35 14
|9 12
|51
|44
|51
|Wycombe
|35 14
|8 13
|44
|45
|50
|Blackpool
|34 11 14
|9
|52
|38
|47
|Cambridge United
|34 13
|8 13
|44
|41
|47
|Grimsby Town
|35 13
|8 14
|41
|42
|47
|Barnet
|35 11 13 11
|43
|47
|46
|Morecambe
|34 13
|7 14
|43
|51
|46
|Crawley Town
|34 12
|7 15
|41
|52
|43
|Yeovil
|35
|9 13 13
|33
|44
|40
|Cheltenham
|35
|9 12 14
|38
|46
|39
|Crewe
|35
|9 12 14
|37
|52
|39
|Accrington Stanley 33
|9 11 13
|37
|46
|38
|Hartlepool
|35
|9 11 15
|46
|59
|38
|Notts County
|35 10
|7 18
|38
|61
|37
|Leyton Orient
|35
|9
|5 21
|40
|55
|32
|Newport County
|34
|5 11 18
|37
|57
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Barnet 2, Blackpool 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Notts County 1, Plymouth 0
Crewe 0, Hartlepool 4
Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2
Leyton Orient 1, Stevenage 4
Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1
Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2
Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0
Carlisle 0, Cheltenham 1
|Saturday, March 4
Notts County 0, Stevenage 3
Luton Town 4, Yeovil 0
Mansfield Town 0, Cheltenham 0
Colchester 1, Cambridge United 1
Leyton Orient 4, Newport County 0
Barnet 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Doncaster 0, Crawley Town 0
Wycombe 2, Grimsby Town 1
Crewe 1, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 1, Blackpool 3
Exeter 1, Hartlepool 3
Carlisle 0, Plymouth 2
|Tuesday, March 7
Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1930 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT