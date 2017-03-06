  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/06 00:11
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63
Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52
Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
Everton 27 12 8 7 44 30 44
West Bromwich Albion 27 11 7 9 36 34 40
Stoke 27 9 8 10 32 40 35
Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
West Ham 26 9 6 11 35 44 33
Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31
Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27
Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
Swansea 27 8 3 16 35 59 27
Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
Hull 27 5 6 16 24 53 21
Sunderland 26 5 4 17 24 48 19
Saturday, March 4

Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 1

Middlesbrough 0, Stoke 2

Southampton 4, Watford 3

Burnley 2, Swansea 3

Hull 1, Leicester 3

Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

Arsenal 1, Liverpool 3

Sunday, March 5

Everton 2, Tottenham 3

Manchester City vs. Sunderland 1600 GMT

Monday, March 6

Chelsea vs. West Ham 2000 GMT

Wednesday, March 8

Stoke vs. Manchester City 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 35 24 4 7 69 29 76
Brighton 35 21 8 6 58 31 71
Huddersfield 34 20 5 9 45 39 65
Leeds 35 20 4 11 49 35 64
Reading 35 19 6 10 49 46 63
Sheffield Wednesday 35 18 7 10 47 34 61
Fulham 34 15 11 8 59 40 56
Norwich 35 15 7 13 60 53 52
Preston 35 14 10 11 47 44 52
Derby 35 14 9 12 38 32 51
Barnsley 35 14 8 13 53 50 50
Cardiff 35 13 7 15 48 51 46
Aston Villa 35 11 12 12 35 38 45
Brentford 34 12 8 14 51 49 44
Ipswich 35 10 13 12 36 43 43
Queens Park Rangers 35 12 7 16 39 49 43
Birmingham 35 11 10 14 37 52 43
Nottingham Forest 35 11 7 17 49 58 40
Burton Albion 35 9 10 16 34 47 37
Blackburn 34 9 9 16 39 50 36
Wolverhampton 33 9 8 16 40 46 35
Bristol City 35 9 7 19 44 52 34
Wigan 35 7 10 18 30 41 31
Rotherham 35 4 5 26 32 79 17
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Newcastle 2, Brighton 1

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.

Derby 0, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, Aston Villa 2

Friday, March 3

Leeds 3, Birmingham 1

Saturday, March 4

Brentford 1, Ipswich 1

Barnsley 1, Derby 2

Cardiff 1, Queens Park Rangers 2

Preston 1, Fulham 3

Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0

Wigan 0, Blackburn 1

Wolverhampton 1, Reading 2

Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0

Norwich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5

Brighton 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Newcastle 3, Huddersfield 1

Tuesday, March 7

Brighton vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Leeds vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT

Norwich vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1945 GMT

Newcastle vs. Reading 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 35 20 9 6 64 38 69
Fleetwood Town 35 18 10 7 52 32 64
Scunthorpe 35 17 10 8 60 38 61
Bolton 34 17 9 8 46 29 60
Bradford 36 14 17 5 47 34 59
Millwall 35 16 10 9 50 41 58
Southend 35 14 12 9 53 43 54
Bristol Rovers 36 13 12 11 54 54 51
Peterborough 36 14 8 14 49 48 50
Oxford United 33 14 7 12 42 35 49
Rochdale 33 14 7 12 48 46 49
Walsall 35 12 13 10 43 44 49
AFC Wimbledon 35 11 14 10 47 45 47
Milton Keynes Dons 35 11 10 14 45 45 43
Northampton 36 12 7 17 53 60 43
Charlton 35 9 15 11 44 41 42
Gillingham 36 10 12 14 47 57 42
Shrewsbury 36 11 9 16 39 50 42
Bury 36 11 7 18 54 64 40
Oldham 36 9 12 15 23 36 39
Swindon 36 9 9 18 35 50 36
Port Vale 33 8 11 14 35 52 35
Chesterfield 35 8 7 20 32 56 31
Coventry 35 5 11 19 30 54 26
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Port Vale vs. Rochdale ppd.

Charlton 3, Shrewsbury 4

Oldham 2, Northampton 1

Coventry 1, Bury 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2

Gillingham 1, Swindon 3

Peterborough 0, Millwall 1

Chesterfield vs. Walsall ppd.

Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1

Saturday, March 4

Chesterfield 1, Swindon 0

Gillingham 2, Bury 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Scunthorpe 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Oxford United 0

Charlton 1, Northampton 2

Coventry 0, Shrewsbury 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Bolton 1

Sheffield United 3, Rochdale 3

Peterborough 0, Bradford 1

Port Vale 1, Southend 1

Oldham 0, Walsall 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Millwall 2

Tuesday, March 7

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 35 20 9 6 66 42 69
Plymouth 34 20 5 9 54 36 65
Carlisle 35 15 13 7 56 51 58
Luton Town 34 15 12 7 53 31 57
Portsmouth 34 16 8 10 49 31 56
Stevenage 35 17 4 14 59 51 55
Exeter 35 16 6 13 56 41 54
Mansfield Town 35 13 13 9 43 38 52
Colchester 35 14 9 12 51 44 51
Wycombe 35 14 8 13 44 45 50
Blackpool 34 11 14 9 52 38 47
Cambridge United 34 13 8 13 44 41 47
Grimsby Town 35 13 8 14 41 42 47
Barnet 35 11 13 11 43 47 46
Morecambe 34 13 7 14 43 51 46
Crawley Town 34 12 7 15 41 52 43
Yeovil 35 9 13 13 33 44 40
Cheltenham 35 9 12 14 38 46 39
Crewe 35 9 12 14 37 52 39
Accrington Stanley 33 9 11 13 37 46 38
Hartlepool 35 9 11 15 46 59 38
Notts County 35 10 7 18 38 61 37
Leyton Orient 35 9 5 21 40 55 32
Newport County 34 5 11 18 37 57 26
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barnet 2, Blackpool 2

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Notts County 1, Plymouth 0

Crewe 0, Hartlepool 4

Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2

Leyton Orient 1, Stevenage 4

Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1

Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2

Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0

Carlisle 0, Cheltenham 1

Saturday, March 4

Notts County 0, Stevenage 3

Luton Town 4, Yeovil 0

Mansfield Town 0, Cheltenham 0

Colchester 1, Cambridge United 1

Leyton Orient 4, Newport County 0

Barnet 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Doncaster 0, Crawley Town 0

Wycombe 2, Grimsby Town 1

Crewe 1, Portsmouth 0

Morecambe 1, Blackpool 3

Exeter 1, Hartlepool 3

Carlisle 0, Plymouth 2

Tuesday, March 7

Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1930 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT