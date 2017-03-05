Dutch treat: Philadelphia Flower Show celebrates Holland

In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, hollyhocks bloom in a greenhouse where plants for the Philadelphia Flower Show are growing, at
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flower Show is teaming up with experts from the Netherlands to celebrate the beauty and ingenuity of Dutch culture.
The theme of this year's floral festival is "Holland: Flowering the World." Bridges, windmills and canals will welcome visitors as a rainbow of tulips and daffodils transport them to the endless flower fields of the Netherlands.
Floral and landscape exhibits in the 10-acre hall focus on various aspects of Dutch life: one is an ode to Amsterdam's Red Light District; another highlights the city's bike share program.
The festival runs March 11 through March 19. Last year, the show attracted about 255,000 people.
The annual event, which dates to 1829, serves as a rite of spring for the region. Proceeds benefit the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and its programs.