Bayer Leverkusen sacks coach Roger Schmidt after dismal run

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has sacked Roger Schmidt as coach as the side labors in its worst Bundesliga season for 14 years.

Leverkusen says in a statement that its shareholders' committee and supervisory board decided to let Schmidt go Sunday on the recommendation of club management. A successor will be named later.

Schmidt's position had been called into question on several occasions this season but Saturday's 6-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund ended the club's patience. It was Leverkusen's third straight defeat in all competitions, including the 4-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Leverkusen is ninth in the Bundesliga, 11 points behind Hoffenheim in the last potential qualification place for the Champions League.