Cuomo calls anti-Semitic attack in New York 'reprehensible'

JERUSALEM (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a recent rash of anti-Semitic acts in the United States is "reprehensible" and his state will have no tolerance for them.

In a visit to Israel on Sunday, Cuomo made his first comments following the toppling of headstones at a Jewish cemetery this weekend in Brooklyn. It followed a series of vandalism attacks at Jewish cemeteries and more than 120 bomb threats to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January. In New York City alone, ant-Semitic hate crimes nearly doubled in the past year.

Speaking at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, Cuomo says the incidents "violated every tenant of the New York State tradition."

He said the state has posted rewards and put together a special police unit to combat the phenomenon.