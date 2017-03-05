  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch populist Wilders: Ban Turkish Cabinet visits

By  Associated Press
2017/03/05 20:12

A body guard watches over firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, center, as he answers questions during an election campaign stop

Security guards watch over firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, center right, as he answers questions during an election campai

Dutch Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte, right, answers questions during an election campaign stop in Barendrecht, near Ro

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a meeting in Istanbul, Saturday, March 4, 2017. Tensions flared between Ankara and Be

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders says he would ban Turkey's entire Cabinet from visiting the Netherlands in coming weeks to prevent ministers campaigning here for a referendum on changing Turkey's constitution.

Wilders told foreign journalists on Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an "Islamo-fascist leader." Wilders also accused the Dutch government of weakness in not banning Turkey's foreign minister from holding a rally in Rotterdam in support of the constitutional change.

Dutch media report that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is planning a campaign rally in Rotterdam, which has a large migrant Turkish community.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called such a rally "undesirable" and says his government won't cooperate.

The Dutch comments follow a diplomatic spat last week between Germany and Turkey over referendum rallies.