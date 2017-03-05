2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday after the second day of the second cricket test between India and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:
|India 1st Innings: 189
|Australia, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 40-0)
David Warner b Ashwin 33
Matt Renshaw st Saha b Jadeja 60
Steve Smith c Saha b Jadeja 8
Shaun Marsh c Nair b Yadav 66
Peter Handscomb c Ashwin b Jadeja 16
Mitchell Marsh lbw b Sharma 0
Mathew Wade not out 25
Mitchell Starc not out 14
Extras: (8b,2lb,5nb) 15
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 237
Overs: 106.
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-82, 3-134, 4-160, 5-163, 6-220
Still to bat: Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 23-6-39-1 (4nb), Umesh Yadav 24-7-57-1 (1nb), Ravichandran Ashwin 41-10-75-1 Ravindra Jadeja 17-1-49-3, Karun Nair 1-0-7-0.
Toss: won by India.
Series: Australia leads 4-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, England.
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.