2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday after the second day of the second cricket test between India and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

India 1st Innings: 189 Australia, 1st Innings (Overnight: 40-0)

David Warner b Ashwin 33

Matt Renshaw st Saha b Jadeja 60

Steve Smith c Saha b Jadeja 8

Shaun Marsh c Nair b Yadav 66

Peter Handscomb c Ashwin b Jadeja 16

Mitchell Marsh lbw b Sharma 0

Mathew Wade not out 25

Mitchell Starc not out 14

Extras: (8b,2lb,5nb) 15

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 237

Overs: 106.

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-82, 3-134, 4-160, 5-163, 6-220

Still to bat: Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 23-6-39-1 (4nb), Umesh Yadav 24-7-57-1 (1nb), Ravichandran Ashwin 41-10-75-1 Ravindra Jadeja 17-1-49-3, Karun Nair 1-0-7-0.

Toss: won by India.

Series: Australia leads 4-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.