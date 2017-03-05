One NT$10 million and four NT$2 million prizes have yet to be claimed in Taiwan by March 6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--An amazing uniform invoice prize of NT$10 million (about US$335,000) has yet to be claimed in Taiwan, with March 6 being the last day for claiming the super prize.

The Taxation Administration, Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Sunday urged the public to check their September and October uniform invoices for the chance to claim this life-enhancing prize. The taxation authority said the not yet claimed NT$10 million winning number is on a uniform invoice that was issued by a FamilyMart convenience store in New Taipei City to a customer who purchased a Japanese-style rice ball and a pack of milk tea during the period of September and October last year.

The Taxation Administration said the rate of the NT$10 million uniform invoice prizes being claimed since 2011 has been about 70 percent, but the rate was the highest for the period of September and October last year as 12 NT$10 million prizes have been claimed, which is equal to 92 percent, a new high record.

However, the Taxation Administration said four lucky individuals haven’t claimed their NT$2 million special prizes for the same September and October period, and the last day for claiming the prizes is also March 6. The four consumers bought merchandise in Zhubie in Hsinchu County, Linkou in New Taipei City, Pingzhen in Taoyuan City and Kaohsiung City, respectively.

Moreover, eight NT$10 million uniform invoice prizes for the November and December period last year are also waiting for lucky winners to claim, and the last day for claiming is May 5, the taxation authority added.