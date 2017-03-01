Tigerair Taiwan opens Kaohsiung-Japan routes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tigerair Taiwan (台灣虎航), a low-cost carrier based at Taoyuan International Airport, officially opened its first four international routes from Kaohsiung International Airport on Saturday.

The first of the airline’s flights was to Naha Airport in Okinawa, Japan, according to UDN. Tigerair Taiwan plans to operate 78 flights per week to Japan. There are currently seven routes planned from Kaohsiung to Japan, including Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Kumamoto. However, the website only lists Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa as destinations at the moment.

According to statistics from the Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung, 1.89 million Taiwanese visited Okinawa last year with 350,000 of those visitors being from Kaohsiung. Tourism Bureau official Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said that the flights should attract Japanese tourists to the city, especially in winter as the Kaohsiung’s weather is pleasant at that time of year.

The airline will operate twice weekly flights to Okinawa on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tigerair Taiwan is not only optimistic about the popularity of the routes for travelers from Kaohsiung, but also on the ability to better serve tourists from Japan.