Taiwan ranks 6th least miserable country in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan ranked the 6th least miserable country in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Misery Index.

Bloomberg released its 2017 Misery Index on Friday, which combines the countries’ inflation and unemployment outlooks for this year.

Among 65 countries, Taiwan ranked number 60 in 2017, with the no. 1 ranking being the most miserable, according to the survey. Taiwan ranked 50th in last year’s index, a slight improvement of 0.01% in the index.

For the third year in a row, Venezuela’s economic and political problems make it the most miserable country in the ranking.