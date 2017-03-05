  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan ranks 6th least miserable country in the world

Bloomberg released its 2017 Misery Index

By Maggie Huang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/05 15:15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan ranked the 6th least miserable country in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Misery Index.

Bloomberg released its 2017 Misery Index on Friday, which combines the countries’ inflation and unemployment outlooks for this year.

Among 65 countries, Taiwan ranked number 60 in 2017, with the no. 1 ranking being the most miserable, according to the survey. Taiwan ranked 50th in last year’s index, a slight improvement of 0.01% in the index.

For the third year in a row, Venezuela’s economic and political problems make it the most miserable country in the ranking.
rankings
Misery Index

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan climbs to record 11th in Economic Freedom Index
2017/02/16 15:04