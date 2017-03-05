Afghan official: District police chief killed by bomb

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that a district police chief was killed when his vehicle was detonated by a bomb in northern Faryab province.

Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Sunday that a sticky bomb had been attached to the car of Nasim Qateh, chief of the Almar district. Another policeman was wounded in the explosion Saturday evening, he said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a separate incident, Yuresh said a local security forces commander, Murad Shamal, was also killed when insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in Faryab province.