BC-SOC--MLS Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta United FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota United
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
___
|Saturday's Games
Chicago 1, Columbus 1
FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1
Toronto FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0
Colorado 1, New England 0
Sporting Kansas City 0, D.C. United 0
Houston 2, Seattle 1
San Jose 1, Montreal 0