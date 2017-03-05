  1. Home
BC-SOC--MLS Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/05 13:37
BC-SOC--MLS Standings,0231 Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Columbus 0 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago 0 0 1 1 1 1
D.C. United 0 0 1 1 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
New England 0 1 0 0 0 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Portland 1 0 0 3 5 1
Houston 1 0 0 3 2 1
FC Dallas 1 0 0 3 2 1
Colorado 1 0 0 3 1 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 1 1 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 1 2
Seattle 0 1 0 0 1 2
Minnesota United 0 1 0 0 1 5

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 1, Columbus 1

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

Toronto FC 0, Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado 1, New England 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, D.C. United 0

Houston 2, Seattle 1

San Jose 1, Montreal 0