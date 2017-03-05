Women's World Cup Super-G results

JEONGSEON, South Korea (AP) — Top 10 results Sunday from the women's World Cup Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, venue for the 2018 Olympics:
1. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1 minute, 20.35 seconds.
2. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:20.39.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:20.86.
4. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:21.15.
5. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:21.32.
6. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:21.60.
7. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:21.61.
8. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:21.63.
9. Tina Weirather, Liechenstein, 1:21.67.
10. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:21.71.