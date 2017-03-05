White ups the ante with winning halfpipe run at US Open

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Shaun White upped the ante on the halfpipe Saturday, landing two of his sport's most dangerous tricks in the same run for the first time in his career to win the Burton U.S. Open.

The two-time Olympic champion landed a cab double cork 1440 followed shortly by his signature double McTwist 1260 to win his seventh title in the event.

In the season before the Sochi Games, Iouri Podlatchikov dubbed the cab double cork 1440 the "Yolo" — You Only Live Once — then he landed it at the Olympics to take a surprising gold medal, while White finished fourth.

In the U.S. Open, one of the biggest meets heading into next year's Olympics in South Korea, White scored 92.74 points to outpace second-place finisher Scotty James by nearly 10, while Podlatchikov finished fourth.

In the women's event, 16-year-old Chloe Kim won her second straight U.S. Open title to remain a favorite for next year's Olympics. Three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark fell during practice and was unable to compete.