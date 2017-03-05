NASCAR Camping World Truck-Active Pest Control 200 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130 laps, 0 rating, 60 points.

2. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 130, 0, 49.

3. (6) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 44.

4. (15) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 130, 0, 48.

5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 0.

6. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 0.

7. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 0.

8. (14) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 130, 0, 31.

9. (8) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 130, 0, 35.

10. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 0.

11. (13) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 130, 0, 27.

12. (23) Regan Smith, Ford, 130, 0, 25.

13. (21) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 130, 0, 24.

14. (10) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 130, 0, 23.

15. (12) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 22.

16. (16) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 130, 0, 21.

17. (25) T.J. Bell, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 20.

18. (27) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 19.

19. (20) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 18.

20. (30) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 130, 0, 17.

21. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 129, 0, 22.

22. (17) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 128, 0, 15.

23. (26) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 128, 0, 14.

24. (22) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 128, 0, 13.

25. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 127, 0, 15.

26. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 127, 0, 0.

27. (31) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 124, 0, 0.

28. (28) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 102, 0, 9.

29. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 0, 12.

30. (32) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, oilleak, 51, 0, 7.

31. (19) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, fuelpump, 28, 0, 6.

32. (29) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, overheating, 2, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.471 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.446 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 1-83; K.Busch 84-108; G.Enfinger 109-112; M.Crafton 113; C.Bell 114-127; M.Crafton 128; C.Bell 129-130

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 3 times for 96 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 24 laps; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 3 laps; M.Crafton, 2 times for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 1; K.Grala, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 93; 2. B.Rhodes, 86; 3. J.Sauter, 86; 4. K.Grala, 78; 5. M.Crafton, 72; 6. T.Peters, 70; 7. R.Smith, 56; 8. C.Briscoe, 54; 9. G.Enfinger, 52; 10. Joe.Nemechek, 49.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.