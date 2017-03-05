WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LIVERPOOL, England — Arsene Wenger chooses one of the toughest periods of his Arsenal tenure to make one of his most reckless team selections. Wenger drops Alexis Sanchez and sends him in too late to prevent Liverpool winning 3-1 at Anfield. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 770 words, photos. With 6 match separates.

With:

— SOC--Liverpool-Arsenal — With Sanchez dropped, Arsenal loses 3-1 at Liverpool. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi and Neymar score three spectacular goals to keep Barcelona atop the Spanish league after routing Celta Vigo 5-0. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund routs Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 in the Bundesliga while Bayern Munich stretches its lead. By Ciaran Fahe. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Napoli gets back on track by beating nearest rival Roma 2-1, leaving Serie A leader Juventus with the biggest smile. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andy Murray captures his first title of the year and becomes the first British man to win the Dubai Tennis Championships in its 25-year history when he defeats Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-2. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 320 words, photos.

GLF--MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

MEXICO CITY — Justin Thomas makes a hole-in-one and surges into the lead with a 5-under 66 on a day of high entertainment in the Mexico Championship. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

CRI--INDIA-AUSTRALIA

BANGALORE, India — Australia resumes on 40 without loss while chasing India's first innings total of 189 on day two of the second test. Match resumes at 0430 GMT.

BOX--HAYE-BELLEW

LONDON — Tony Bellew causes a huge upset by stepping up two weights and stopping an incapacitated David Haye in the 11th round in a gripping, all-British heavyweight grudge fight at the O2 Arena. SENT: 310 words, photos. Will be updated.

BOX--THURMAN-GARCIA

NEW YORK — In a bout between unbeaten champions looking to unify the welterweight division, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia fight on network TV at the Barclays Center. By Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Fight starts about 0300 GMT.

OTHER STORIES:

— SOC--French Roundup — Late Cavani penalty gives PSG scrappy 1-0 win against Nancy. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 290 words.

— SKI--WCup-Men's Giant Slalom — Hirscher overwhelmed by record 6th overall World Cup title. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— RGU--Super Rugby — Hurricanes make early statement in title defense. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 700 words, photos.

