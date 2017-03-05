Police: Security guard fatally stabbed at Virginia mall

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police say a security guard at a northern Virginia mall has died after being stabbed by a suspected shoplifter who fled the scene.

Prince William County Police said in a statement that officers responded to the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a stabbing was reported.

Police say the suspect was seen shoplifting inside a Burlington Coat Factory and two loss-prevention employees confronted him. A struggle ensued, and one of the guards was stabbed.

That person, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The other employee wasn't hurt.

Officers searched the area but couldn't find the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspect was released.

Efforts to reach the company for comment were not immediately successful.