Deputies shoot, kill man after answering woman's 911 call

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say deputies answering a 911 call have shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them.

Sheriff Will Lewis told local media outlets that deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Greenville County, about 30 miles west of Spartanburg, in which the woman who called 911 said her estranged husband was on the porch of the home with a gun.

Lewis said as deputies approached the man, he pointed a gun at them and said, "Do you not see my gun?" Lewis said deputies had no choice but to shoot the man, who he said died at the scene.

Five deputies who answered the call are on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville County Coroner.

The man's identity hasn't been released.