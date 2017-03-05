Poland names counter-candidate to Tusk as EU leader

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's foreign minister has proposed a counter-candidate to fellow Pole, Donald Tusk, as European Council head, saying incumbent Tusk has hurt Poland's interests.

Just days before a March 9-10 European Union summit votes on Tusk's re-election, Poland named one of its European Parliament members, 68-year-old Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, as a counter-candidate.

The nomination stems from feuding in Poland's politics. The conservative government has accused Tusk, a former prime minister and a political rival, of supporting the opposition and of failing to shield Poland from EU criticism.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said Saturday he has officially submitted Saryusz-Wolski's candidacy, arguing he is experienced and impartial, though coming from Tusk's party.

The move undermines Tusk's chances for re-election, though he has wide EU backing. His term expires in May.