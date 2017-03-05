Justin Thomas makes an ace and takes lead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Justin Thomas made a hole-in-one and surged into the lead with a 5-under 66 on a day of high entertainment in the Mexico Championship.

Thomas hit a 6-iron from 239 yards into the cup on the par-3 13th Saturday. He wound up at 12-under 201 and a shot ahead of Dustin Johnson. Thomas already has three victories this season.

Johnson thought only the greens were conspiring against him. On Saturday, it was a tree. His shot on the 16th hit a tree and never came out. Right after he hit his fourth shot, the ball fell from the tree. Johnson salvaged a bogey and finished with a 66.

Phil Mickelson (68) and Rory McIlroy (70) were two behind, setting up the potential for a dynamic final round.