US gymnasts Ragan Smith, Yul Moldauer win at American Cup

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ragan Smith overcame a miscue on balance beam to finish with a flourish and pull away from the field at the 2017 American Cup on Saturday.

The 16-year-old from Lewisville, Texas, posted an all-around total of 56.099 in the first major international meet for the Americans since the 2016 Olympics. Smith was an alternate on the women's team in Rio that captured the gold medal.

She put up the top scores on both vault and floor exercise to finish well ahead of Asuka Teramoto of Japan and Melanie De Jesus dos Santos of France.

Yul Moldauer, a sophomore at Oklahoma, pulled off an upset in the men's event. He edged 2016 Olympic all-around silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev of the Ukraine. Moldauer's all-around score of 85.931 was just clear of Verniaiev's 85.699.