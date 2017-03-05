US women's hockey team lacks coach with Olympics 1 year out

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. women's hockey team is without a coach less than a year away from the 2018 Olympics.

Star forward Hilary Knight tells The Associated Press that Ken Klee, who remains listed as the team's head coach on the USA Hockey website, is "not our coach right now." The two-time Olympic silver medalist said the decision was made by the national governing body and declined to elaborate on the reasons the team was given.

It's not clear when the change was made.

Neither a USA Hockey spokesman nor the team's general manager, Reagan Carey, immediately responded to a request for comment from the AP.

Klee played for seven NHL teams during a 14-year career. He was named the coach of the women's national team last year and led it to a gold medal in the world championships.