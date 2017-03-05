Gomez wins comeback triathlon in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Javier Gomez Noya capped his first world series triathlon in nearly a year with a 14-second victory on Saturday.

The five-time world champion injured his ankle and missed the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He returned to the series and produced a 13th career win.

Tom Bishop of Britain was second for his first series podium, and Vincent Luis of France was third, 37 seconds behind, in his first series race in 15 months.

Gomez and Luis were on the tail of the leaders out of the swim leg, and joined a 10-man group at the head of the cycle leg.

Mario Mola, the two-time defending champion and world champ from Spain, was in the chase group which kept falling behind. He ultimately finished eighth.

Gomez, Bishop, Luis, and Henri Schoeman of South Africa broke on the four-lap run, and Gomez gunned it with three kilometers to go.

"It is great to come back this way," he said.

The second series race is on April 8-9 on the Gold Coast.