MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested 24 members of a Colombian drug ring seeking to establish a network for the wholesale distribution of cocaine.

Police say the arrested members include two of the group's leaders.

Police on Saturday also confiscated six vehicles equipped with secret caches to transport drugs, and raided houses in several parts of Spain, including Madrid and the northern coast.

The ring planned to sell cocaine in bulk to local drug dealers, according to police.