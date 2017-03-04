|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|26 20
|3
|3
|55
|19
|63
|Tottenham
|26 15
|8
|3
|50
|18
|53
|Manchester City
|25 16
|4
|5
|51
|29
|52
|Arsenal
|25 15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|50
|Liverpool
|26 14
|7
|5
|55
|33
|49
|Manchester United
|26 13 10
|3
|39
|22
|49
|Everton
|26 12
|8
|6
|42
|27
|44
|West Bromwich Albion 26 11
|7
|8
|36
|32
|40
|West Ham
|26
|9
|6 11
|35
|44
|33
|Stoke
|26
|8
|8 10
|30
|40
|32
|Burnley
|26
|9
|4 13
|28
|37
|31
|Watford
|26
|8
|7 11
|30
|43
|31
|Southampton
|25
|8
|6 11
|28
|31
|30
|Bournemouth
|27
|7
|6 14
|37
|52
|27
|Leicester
|26
|6
|6 14
|27
|44
|24
|Swansea
|26
|7
|3 16
|32
|57
|24
|Middlesbrough
|26
|4 10 12
|19
|28
|22
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|4 16
|33
|46
|22
|Hull
|26
|5
|6 15
|23
|50
|21
|Sunderland
|26
|5
|4 17
|24
|48
|19
|Saturday, March 4
Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 1
Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Southampton vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Liverpool 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 5
Everton vs. Tottenham 1330 GMT
Manchester City vs. Sunderland 1600 GMT
|Monday, March 6
Chelsea vs. West Ham 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, March 8
Stoke vs. Manchester City 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|34 23
|4
|7
|66
|28
|73
|Brighton
|34 21
|8
|5
|58
|28
|71
|Huddersfield
|33 20
|5
|8
|44
|36
|65
|Leeds
|35 20
|4 11
|49
|35
|64
|Reading
|34 18
|6 10
|47
|45
|60
|Sheffield Wednesday 34 17
|7 10
|42
|33
|58
|Fulham
|33 14 11
|8
|56
|39
|53
|Norwich
|34 15
|7 12
|59
|48
|52
|Preston
|34 14 10 10
|46
|41
|52
|Barnsley
|34 14
|8 12
|52
|48
|50
|Derby
|34 13
|9 12
|36
|31
|48
|Cardiff
|34 13
|7 14
|47
|49
|46
|Brentford
|33 12
|7 14
|50
|48
|43
|Birmingham
|35 11 10 14
|37
|52
|43
|Aston Villa
|34 10 12 12
|33
|38
|42
|Ipswich
|34 10 12 12
|35
|42
|42
|Queens Park Rangers 34 11
|7 16
|37
|48
|40
|Nottingham Forest
|34 10
|7 17
|46
|58
|37
|Burton Albion
|34
|9
|9 16
|34
|47
|36
|Wolverhampton
|32
|9
|8 15
|39
|44
|35
|Bristol City
|34
|9
|6 19
|44
|52
|33
|Blackburn
|33
|8
|9 16
|38
|50
|33
|Wigan
|34
|7 10 17
|30
|40
|31
|Rotherham
|34
|4
|5 25
|32
|77
|17
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.
Derby 0, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, Aston Villa 2
|Friday, March 3
Leeds 3, Birmingham 1
|Saturday, March 4
Brentford vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Queens Park Rangers 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1730 GMT
|Tuesday, March 7
Brighton vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT
Wigan vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT
Leeds vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1945 GMT
Newcastle vs. Reading 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|34 20
|8
|6
|61
|35
|68
|Scunthorpe
|34 17 10
|7
|60
|36
|61
|Fleetwood Town
|34 17 10
|7
|50
|32
|61
|Bolton
|33 17
|8
|8
|45
|28
|59
|Bradford
|35 13 17
|5
|46
|34
|56
|Millwall
|34 15 10
|9
|48
|40
|55
|Southend
|34 14 11
|9
|52
|42
|53
|Peterborough
|35 14
|8 13
|49
|47
|50
|Oxford United
|32 14
|7 11
|42
|33
|49
|Rochdale
|32 14
|6 12
|45
|43
|48
|Bristol Rovers
|35 12 12 11
|52
|54
|48
|AFC Wimbledon
|34 11 13 10
|46
|44
|46
|Walsall
|34 11 13 10
|41
|44
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons 34 11 10 13
|44
|43
|43
|Charlton
|34
|9 15 10
|43
|39
|42
|Shrewsbury
|35 11
|8 16
|39
|50
|41
|Northampton
|35 11
|7 17
|51
|59
|40
|Bury
|35 11
|7 17
|53
|62
|40
|Gillingham
|35
|9 12 14
|45
|56
|39
|Oldham
|35
|9 12 14
|23
|34
|39
|Swindon
|35
|9
|9 17
|35
|49
|36
|Port Vale
|32
|8 10 14
|34
|51
|34
|Chesterfield
|34
|7
|7 20
|31
|56
|28
|Coventry
|34
|5 10 19
|30
|54
|25
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Port Vale vs. Rochdale ppd.
Charlton 3, Shrewsbury 4
Oldham 2, Northampton 1
Coventry 1, Bury 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2
Gillingham 1, Swindon 3
Peterborough 0, Millwall 1
Chesterfield vs. Walsall ppd.
Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1
|Saturday, March 4
Oldham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Southend 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 7
Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|34 20
|8
|6
|66
|42
|68
|Plymouth
|33 19
|5
|9
|52
|36
|62
|Carlisle
|34 15 13
|6
|56
|49
|58
|Portsmouth
|33 16
|8
|9
|49
|30
|56
|Luton Town
|33 14 12
|7
|49
|31
|54
|Exeter
|34 16
|6 12
|55
|38
|54
|Stevenage
|34 16
|4 14
|56
|51
|52
|Mansfield Town
|34 13 12
|9
|43
|38
|51
|Colchester
|34 14
|8 12
|50
|43
|50
|Grimsby Town
|34 13
|8 13
|40
|40
|47
|Wycombe
|34 13
|8 13
|42
|44
|47
|Cambridge United
|33 13
|7 13
|43
|40
|46
|Barnet
|34 11 13 10
|43
|46
|46
|Morecambe
|33 13
|7 13
|42
|48
|46
|Blackpool
|33 10 14
|9
|49
|37
|44
|Crawley Town
|33 12
|6 15
|41
|52
|42
|Yeovil
|34
|9 13 12
|33
|40
|40
|Cheltenham
|34
|9 11 14
|38
|46
|38
|Notts County
|34 10
|7 17
|38
|58
|37
|Crewe
|34
|8 12 14
|36
|52
|36
|Accrington Stanley 32
|8 11 13
|36
|46
|35
|Hartlepool
|34
|8 11 15
|43
|58
|35
|Leyton Orient
|34
|8
|5 21
|36
|55
|29
|Newport County
|33
|5 11 17
|37
|53
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
Barnet 2, Blackpool 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Notts County 1, Plymouth 0
Crewe 0, Hartlepool 4
Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2
Leyton Orient 1, Stevenage 4
Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1
Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2
Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0
Carlisle 0, Cheltenham 1
|Saturday, March 4
Exeter vs. Hartlepool 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 7
Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1930 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT