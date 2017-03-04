  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/04 23:02
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63
Tottenham 26 15 8 3 50 18 53
Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
Liverpool 26 14 7 5 55 33 49
Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
Everton 26 12 8 6 42 27 44
West Bromwich Albion 26 11 7 8 36 32 40
West Ham 26 9 6 11 35 44 33
Stoke 26 8 8 10 30 40 32
Burnley 26 9 4 13 28 37 31
Watford 26 8 7 11 30 43 31
Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27
Leicester 26 6 6 14 27 44 24
Swansea 26 7 3 16 32 57 24
Middlesbrough 26 4 10 12 19 28 22
Crystal Palace 26 6 4 16 33 46 22
Hull 26 5 6 15 23 50 21
Sunderland 26 5 4 17 24 48 19
Saturday, March 4

Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 1

Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Southampton vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Liverpool 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 5

Everton vs. Tottenham 1330 GMT

Manchester City vs. Sunderland 1600 GMT

Monday, March 6

Chelsea vs. West Ham 2000 GMT

Wednesday, March 8

Stoke vs. Manchester City 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 34 23 4 7 66 28 73
Brighton 34 21 8 5 58 28 71
Huddersfield 33 20 5 8 44 36 65
Leeds 35 20 4 11 49 35 64
Reading 34 18 6 10 47 45 60
Sheffield Wednesday 34 17 7 10 42 33 58
Fulham 33 14 11 8 56 39 53
Norwich 34 15 7 12 59 48 52
Preston 34 14 10 10 46 41 52
Barnsley 34 14 8 12 52 48 50
Derby 34 13 9 12 36 31 48
Cardiff 34 13 7 14 47 49 46
Brentford 33 12 7 14 50 48 43
Birmingham 35 11 10 14 37 52 43
Aston Villa 34 10 12 12 33 38 42
Ipswich 34 10 12 12 35 42 42
Queens Park Rangers 34 11 7 16 37 48 40
Nottingham Forest 34 10 7 17 46 58 37
Burton Albion 34 9 9 16 34 47 36
Wolverhampton 32 9 8 15 39 44 35
Bristol City 34 9 6 19 44 52 33
Blackburn 33 8 9 16 38 50 33
Wigan 34 7 10 17 30 40 31
Rotherham 34 4 5 25 32 77 17
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Newcastle 2, Brighton 1

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.

Derby 0, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, Aston Villa 2

Friday, March 3

Leeds 3, Birmingham 1

Saturday, March 4

Brentford vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Queens Park Rangers 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1730 GMT

Tuesday, March 7

Brighton vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Leeds vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT

Norwich vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1945 GMT

Newcastle vs. Reading 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 34 20 8 6 61 35 68
Scunthorpe 34 17 10 7 60 36 61
Fleetwood Town 34 17 10 7 50 32 61
Bolton 33 17 8 8 45 28 59
Bradford 35 13 17 5 46 34 56
Millwall 34 15 10 9 48 40 55
Southend 34 14 11 9 52 42 53
Peterborough 35 14 8 13 49 47 50
Oxford United 32 14 7 11 42 33 49
Rochdale 32 14 6 12 45 43 48
Bristol Rovers 35 12 12 11 52 54 48
AFC Wimbledon 34 11 13 10 46 44 46
Walsall 34 11 13 10 41 44 46
Milton Keynes Dons 34 11 10 13 44 43 43
Charlton 34 9 15 10 43 39 42
Shrewsbury 35 11 8 16 39 50 41
Northampton 35 11 7 17 51 59 40
Bury 35 11 7 17 53 62 40
Gillingham 35 9 12 14 45 56 39
Oldham 35 9 12 14 23 34 39
Swindon 35 9 9 17 35 49 36
Port Vale 32 8 10 14 34 51 34
Chesterfield 34 7 7 20 31 56 28
Coventry 34 5 10 19 30 54 25
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Port Vale vs. Rochdale ppd.

Charlton 3, Shrewsbury 4

Oldham 2, Northampton 1

Coventry 1, Bury 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2

Gillingham 1, Swindon 3

Peterborough 0, Millwall 1

Chesterfield vs. Walsall ppd.

Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1

Saturday, March 4

Oldham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 7

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 34 20 8 6 66 42 68
Plymouth 33 19 5 9 52 36 62
Carlisle 34 15 13 6 56 49 58
Portsmouth 33 16 8 9 49 30 56
Luton Town 33 14 12 7 49 31 54
Exeter 34 16 6 12 55 38 54
Stevenage 34 16 4 14 56 51 52
Mansfield Town 34 13 12 9 43 38 51
Colchester 34 14 8 12 50 43 50
Grimsby Town 34 13 8 13 40 40 47
Wycombe 34 13 8 13 42 44 47
Cambridge United 33 13 7 13 43 40 46
Barnet 34 11 13 10 43 46 46
Morecambe 33 13 7 13 42 48 46
Blackpool 33 10 14 9 49 37 44
Crawley Town 33 12 6 15 41 52 42
Yeovil 34 9 13 12 33 40 40
Cheltenham 34 9 11 14 38 46 38
Notts County 34 10 7 17 38 58 37
Crewe 34 8 12 14 36 52 36
Accrington Stanley 32 8 11 13 36 46 35
Hartlepool 34 8 11 15 43 58 35
Leyton Orient 34 8 5 21 36 55 29
Newport County 33 5 11 17 37 53 26
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barnet 2, Blackpool 2

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Notts County 1, Plymouth 0

Crewe 0, Hartlepool 4

Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2

Leyton Orient 1, Stevenage 4

Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1

Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2

Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0

Carlisle 0, Cheltenham 1

Saturday, March 4

Exeter vs. Hartlepool 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 7

Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1930 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT