Serbian director Lazar Stojanovic dies at 73

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Lazar Stojanovic, a Serbian film director who was jailed under communism and was an anti-war activist during the 1990s, has died. He was 73.

Stojanovic's family said Saturday that he had died in Belgrade. The cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Stojanovic was known for his liberal democratic ideas both in communist-run Yugoslavia and after the country broke up in a nationalist euphoria that triggered a series of ethnic wars.

Stojanovic's film "Plastic Jesus" was banned in the 1970s because of its criticism of totalitarian regimes. Stojanovic was sentenced to three years in prison, while the film was released in 1990s.

Stojanovic joined Serbia's anti-war movement against strongman Slobodan Milosevic in the 1990s. He also made documentaries about Bosnian Serb wartime leaders Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic.