10-man Bournemouth frustrates Man United

By  Associated Press
2017/03/04 22:37

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United wasted its chance to leapfrog Liverpool and Arsenal into the top four of the Premier League after being held 1-1 Saturday by 10-man Bournemouth.

United dominated from the start at Old Trafford and went ahead through Marcos Rojo in the 23rd minute before Joshua King equalized in the 40th.

Andrew Surman was sent off just before the interval with a second yellow card but the visitors held out afterward.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc saved a penalty kick in the 72nd from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

United stays sixth with 49 points, the same as fifth-placed Liverpool which hosts fourth-placed Arsenal later Saturday.