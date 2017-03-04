  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/03/04 20:00

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 4, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;25;Thundershower;31;26;SSW;15;85%;72%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;NE;13;57%;14%;8

Aleppo, Syria;16;6;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;WSW;7;54%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;16;11;More clouds than sun;16;12;SW;14;64%;24%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;12;6;Afternoon rain;10;4;SSW;28;83%;90%;2

Anchorage, United States;-9;-16;Sunny, but very cold;-9;-18;N;21;62%;4%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;16;4;Increasing clouds;11;5;NW;6;58%;67%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-1;-13;Clearing;-5;-14;ENE;5;90%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSE;10;75%;64%;6

Athens, Greece;19;7;Sunshine and nice;18;9;S;8;55%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;22;18;Increasing clouds;23;17;WSW;18;62%;2%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;19;8;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;15;57%;25%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;34;24;Showers and t-storms;29;23;SSW;6;84%;98%;8

Bangalore, India;32;20;Periods of sun;32;20;SSE;7;53%;30%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;12;59%;5%;10

Barcelona, Spain;14;7;Variable cloudiness;16;10;W;23;61%;18%;3

Beijing, China;13;2;Partly sunny;11;-2;WNW;21;23%;9%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;21;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;SE;16;53%;79%;2

Berlin, Germany;15;8;Cooler;12;4;SSE;19;60%;55%;1

Bogota, Colombia;19;9;Spotty showers;20;9;ESE;11;73%;69%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;29;18;A t-storm around;30;17;WSW;9;56%;55%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;19;8;Showers around;14;4;S;16;63%;81%;2

Brussels, Belgium;12;5;Cooler with rain;7;4;SW;25;78%;88%;2

Bucharest, Romania;17;4;Partly sunny;17;5;ESE;7;67%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;18;8;Showers around;15;5;SE;14;66%;89%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;24;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;ENE;10;57%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;31;19;A t-storm in spots;32;18;SSW;8;33%;65%;9

Busan, South Korea;14;3;Clearing;14;2;W;9;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;NE;20;41%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;21;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;SSE;15;68%;3%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;NE;5;66%;64%;11

Chennai, India;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;10;77%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;5;1;Not as cool;13;9;S;24;67%;29%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSE;11;72%;42%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;7;4;Spotty showers;6;2;E;20;89%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;25;21;Some sun;27;20;NNE;19;53%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;16;12;Brief a.m. showers;18;16;SSE;15;75%;77%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;35;24;Partly sunny;34;26;ENE;13;76%;44%;8

Delhi, India;26;12;Hazy sunshine;29;13;NNW;15;34%;0%;7

Denver, United States;20;3;Mild with some sun;19;2;SW;13;23%;28%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SE;10;66%;80%;7

Dili, East Timor;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;10;70%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;9;3;Clouds breaking;7;3;W;25;86%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;9;0;Mostly sunny;14;1;N;14;29%;7%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;16;13;Mostly cloudy;18;14;WNW;20;70%;15%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;25;20;A bit of rain;28;19;ESE;12;79%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;24;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;E;10;80%;70%;8

Havana, Cuba;26;20;A passing shower;25;19;E;27;61%;60%;7

Helsinki, Finland;0;-9;Partial sunshine;-1;-9;NE;8;69%;0%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;SE;11;55%;14%;10

Hong Kong, China;23;18;Partly sunny;24;18;ENE;13;83%;13%;5

Honolulu, United States;28;21;Spotty showers;27;21;NNE;4;72%;85%;6

Hyderabad, India;35;21;Partly sunny;35;23;SE;11;45%;2%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;24;8;Hazy sun;25;10;NNW;19;33%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;14;6;Sunny and mild;16;8;S;9;57%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;WSW;8;76%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;28;21;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;NNW;17;55%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;ESE;9;70%;66%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-3;Turning cloudy;11;0;N;9;22%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;32;17;Hazy sun;31;18;W;10;46%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;24;8;Sunny and nice;24;7;W;10;35%;2%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;34;17;Sunny and very warm;36;18;N;19;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;12;4;Periods of sun, mild;14;3;SSW;21;69%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;30;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;NE;14;58%;68%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;34;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;W;8;63%;40%;7

Kolkata, India;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;S;11;62%;86%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;7;76%;96%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;12;6;A t-storm in spots;14;5;E;12;68%;72%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;Thundershower;33;26;SSW;9;70%;75%;10

Lima, Peru;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;S;8;67%;55%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;15;11;A shower or two;17;13;W;12;86%;66%;2

London, United Kingdom;11;5;Occasional rain;9;4;W;27;79%;80%;2

Los Angeles, United States;22;12;A touch of rain;17;9;NNW;6;66%;56%;2

Luanda, Angola;32;24;Clearing;31;23;SSW;9;65%;29%;8

Madrid, Spain;10;3;A passing shower;14;8;SW;18;58%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;30;25;Decreasing clouds;30;26;WSW;6;73%;44%;10

Manaus, Brazil;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNW;8;81%;91%;3

Manila, Philippines;29;24;A stray shower;31;22;E;12;63%;46%;9

Melbourne, Australia;30;17;Not as warm;25;16;S;16;69%;29%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;23;11;Partly sunny;22;11;NE;9;43%;8%;12

Miami, United States;25;19;A shower in spots;24;19;E;32;51%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;7;2;Variable cloudiness;11;5;WSW;13;71%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;23;65%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;25;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;ENE;12;47%;26%;6

Montreal, Canada;-12;-17;Sunny, not as cold;-6;-10;NNE;1;46%;25%;3

Moscow, Russia;4;2;Rain and drizzle;4;2;SW;16;79%;79%;1

Mumbai, India;32;24;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NNW;13;43%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;29;14;A t-storm in spots;31;15;NNE;17;37%;41%;11

New York, United States;0;-9;Sunny and cold;2;-4;WNW;31;16%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;NW;11;44%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;-1;-7;Low clouds;-3;-11;SSW;13;90%;10%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;14;2;Inc. clouds;15;4;S;8;53%;27%;5

Oslo, Norway;1;-3;A little snow;-1;-6;NE;17;70%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;-13;-21;Not as cold;-9;-13;ESE;7;49%;1%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;27;Mostly sunny;30;26;SE;12;77%;57%;8

Panama City, Panama;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NNW;21;70%;44%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;16;71%;67%;9

Paris, France;9;4;Thundershowers;11;5;WSW;23;73%;71%;1

Perth, Australia;36;22;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;S;16;41%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;SW;9;50%;12%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;11;77%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;20;An afternoon shower;32;21;NE;8;44%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;15;6;Clouds and sun;11;4;SSW;15;54%;70%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;11;-2;Low clouds;8;-6;NW;10;68%;25%;1

Quito, Ecuador;20;8;Downpours;20;9;S;18;76%;99%;10

Rabat, Morocco;16;12;Clearing;19;10;ENE;8;76%;5%;5

Recife, Brazil;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;ENE;14;64%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;2;-1;Turning cloudy;3;-3;NNE;9;46%;19%;1

Riga, Latvia;6;1;Rain/snow showers;3;-3;ENE;17;87%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;9;64%;80%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;ENE;10;43%;7%;10

Rome, Italy;17;9;Rain and a t-storm;12;7;SE;10;78%;74%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;2;-6;Mostly sunny;-2;-6;NNE;11;53%;1%;1

San Francisco, United States;15;8;Spotty showers;12;6;SW;15;61%;88%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;25;18;Some sun;27;19;ENE;22;48%;27%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;27;23;A shower in spots;27;23;NE;18;65%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;27;18;Partly sunny;27;17;N;14;56%;30%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;28;11;Mostly sunny;27;10;WSW;9;26%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;29;11;Partly sunny;30;12;SSW;8;39%;7%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;Some sun, a shower;27;21;N;16;72%;69%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;14;7;A shower or two;16;12;WSW;11;86%;83%;1

Seattle, United States;8;2;Spotty showers;6;1;SSW;12;73%;87%;2

Seoul, South Korea;13;-3;Sun and clouds;11;-4;NW;10;70%;15%;5

Shanghai, China;19;10;Brief a.m. showers;14;8;N;11;79%;64%;2

Singapore, Singapore;28;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;N;11;78%;74%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;18;2;Partly sunny, warm;18;5;S;10;60%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;16;63%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;0;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;ENE;19;64%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;SSW;30;69%;82%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;22;16;Nice with sunshine;25;16;NE;9;69%;72%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;0;-4;Partial sunshine;-1;-5;ENE;16;63%;0%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;8;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;NNW;10;50%;60%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;13;3;Clearing and mild;14;4;NE;17;55%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;17;6;Mostly sunny;15;4;N;13;37%;9%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;NE;12;63%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;21;8;Clouds and sun, warm;22;11;SSE;10;47%;98%;3

Tokyo, Japan;13;4;Partly sunny;15;6;N;13;61%;12%;4

Toronto, Canada;-5;-8;Clouds and sun;0;-2;E;20;53%;55%;3

Tripoli, Libya;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NNW;8;45%;9%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;19;12;A brief shower;19;10;WNW;14;65%;41%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-6;-14;Partly sunny;-3;-11;NW;17;58%;59%;3

Vancouver, Canada;6;-1;Bit of rain, snow;5;-1;S;9;68%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;18;7;Rather cloudy;13;4;WNW;8;56%;55%;2

Vientiane, Laos;34;22;Sunshine and hotter;37;23;WSW;7;35%;9%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;7;3;A stray shower;11;4;SW;10;74%;65%;1

Warsaw, Poland;14;6;Clouds and sun, mild;15;6;SSE;17;64%;81%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;20;16;Partly sunny, breezy;22;16;N;33;67%;3%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;36;20;Sunny and very warm;36;18;WSW;10;34%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;11;-1;Cloudy and colder;4;-4;ENE;3;83%;40%;3

