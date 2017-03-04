Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 4, 2017
City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;25;Thundershower;31;26;SSW;15;85%;72%;10
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;NE;13;57%;14%;8
Aleppo, Syria;16;6;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;WSW;7;54%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;16;11;More clouds than sun;16;12;SW;14;64%;24%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;12;6;Afternoon rain;10;4;SSW;28;83%;90%;2
Anchorage, United States;-9;-16;Sunny, but very cold;-9;-18;N;21;62%;4%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;16;4;Increasing clouds;11;5;NW;6;58%;67%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;-1;-13;Clearing;-5;-14;ENE;5;90%;3%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSE;10;75%;64%;6
Athens, Greece;19;7;Sunshine and nice;18;9;S;8;55%;0%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;22;18;Increasing clouds;23;17;WSW;18;62%;2%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;19;8;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;15;57%;25%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;34;24;Showers and t-storms;29;23;SSW;6;84%;98%;8
Bangalore, India;32;20;Periods of sun;32;20;SSE;7;53%;30%;10
Bangkok, Thailand;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;12;59%;5%;10
Barcelona, Spain;14;7;Variable cloudiness;16;10;W;23;61%;18%;3
Beijing, China;13;2;Partly sunny;11;-2;WNW;21;23%;9%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;21;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;SE;16;53%;79%;2
Berlin, Germany;15;8;Cooler;12;4;SSE;19;60%;55%;1
Bogota, Colombia;19;9;Spotty showers;20;9;ESE;11;73%;69%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;29;18;A t-storm around;30;17;WSW;9;56%;55%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;19;8;Showers around;14;4;S;16;63%;81%;2
Brussels, Belgium;12;5;Cooler with rain;7;4;SW;25;78%;88%;2
Bucharest, Romania;17;4;Partly sunny;17;5;ESE;7;67%;2%;3
Budapest, Hungary;18;8;Showers around;15;5;SE;14;66%;89%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;24;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;ENE;10;57%;3%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;31;19;A t-storm in spots;32;18;SSW;8;33%;65%;9
Busan, South Korea;14;3;Clearing;14;2;W;9;50%;0%;3
Cairo, Egypt;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;NE;20;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;21;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;SSE;15;68%;3%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;NE;5;66%;64%;11
Chennai, India;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;10;77%;66%;8
Chicago, United States;5;1;Not as cool;13;9;S;24;67%;29%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SSE;11;72%;42%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;7;4;Spotty showers;6;2;E;20;89%;76%;1
Dakar, Senegal;25;21;Some sun;27;20;NNE;19;53%;0%;7
Dallas, United States;16;12;Brief a.m. showers;18;16;SSE;15;75%;77%;2
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;35;24;Partly sunny;34;26;ENE;13;76%;44%;8
Delhi, India;26;12;Hazy sunshine;29;13;NNW;15;34%;0%;7
Denver, United States;20;3;Mild with some sun;19;2;SW;13;23%;28%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SE;10;66%;80%;7
Dili, East Timor;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;10;70%;63%;7
Dublin, Ireland;9;3;Clouds breaking;7;3;W;25;86%;44%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;9;0;Mostly sunny;14;1;N;14;29%;7%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;16;13;Mostly cloudy;18;14;WNW;20;70%;15%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;25;20;A bit of rain;28;19;ESE;12;79%;66%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;24;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;E;10;80%;70%;8
Havana, Cuba;26;20;A passing shower;25;19;E;27;61%;60%;7
Helsinki, Finland;0;-9;Partial sunshine;-1;-9;NE;8;69%;0%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;SE;11;55%;14%;10
Hong Kong, China;23;18;Partly sunny;24;18;ENE;13;83%;13%;5
Honolulu, United States;28;21;Spotty showers;27;21;NNE;4;72%;85%;6
Hyderabad, India;35;21;Partly sunny;35;23;SE;11;45%;2%;9
Islamabad, Pakistan;24;8;Hazy sun;25;10;NNW;19;33%;0%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;14;6;Sunny and mild;16;8;S;9;57%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;WSW;8;76%;84%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;28;21;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;NNW;17;55%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;15;ESE;9;70%;66%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-3;Turning cloudy;11;0;N;9;22%;0%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;32;17;Hazy sun;31;18;W;10;46%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;24;8;Sunny and nice;24;7;W;10;35%;2%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;34;17;Sunny and very warm;36;18;N;19;12%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;12;4;Periods of sun, mild;14;3;SSW;21;69%;9%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;30;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;NE;14;58%;68%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;34;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;W;8;63%;40%;7
Kolkata, India;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;S;11;62%;86%;8
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;7;76%;96%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;12;6;A t-storm in spots;14;5;E;12;68%;72%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;Thundershower;33;26;SSW;9;70%;75%;10
Lima, Peru;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;S;8;67%;55%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;15;11;A shower or two;17;13;W;12;86%;66%;2
London, United Kingdom;11;5;Occasional rain;9;4;W;27;79%;80%;2
Los Angeles, United States;22;12;A touch of rain;17;9;NNW;6;66%;56%;2
Luanda, Angola;32;24;Clearing;31;23;SSW;9;65%;29%;8
Madrid, Spain;10;3;A passing shower;14;8;SW;18;58%;66%;2
Male, Maldives;30;25;Decreasing clouds;30;26;WSW;6;73%;44%;10
Manaus, Brazil;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNW;8;81%;91%;3
Manila, Philippines;29;24;A stray shower;31;22;E;12;63%;46%;9
Melbourne, Australia;30;17;Not as warm;25;16;S;16;69%;29%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;23;11;Partly sunny;22;11;NE;9;43%;8%;12
Miami, United States;25;19;A shower in spots;24;19;E;32;51%;55%;5
Minsk, Belarus;7;2;Variable cloudiness;11;5;WSW;13;71%;44%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;23;65%;1%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;25;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;ENE;12;47%;26%;6
Montreal, Canada;-12;-17;Sunny, not as cold;-6;-10;NNE;1;46%;25%;3
Moscow, Russia;4;2;Rain and drizzle;4;2;SW;16;79%;79%;1
Mumbai, India;32;24;Hazy sunshine;34;25;NNW;13;43%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;29;14;A t-storm in spots;31;15;NNE;17;37%;41%;11
New York, United States;0;-9;Sunny and cold;2;-4;WNW;31;16%;0%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;NW;11;44%;0%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;-1;-7;Low clouds;-3;-11;SSW;13;90%;10%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;14;2;Inc. clouds;15;4;S;8;53%;27%;5
Oslo, Norway;1;-3;A little snow;-1;-6;NE;17;70%;89%;0
Ottawa, Canada;-13;-21;Not as cold;-9;-13;ESE;7;49%;1%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;27;Mostly sunny;30;26;SE;12;77%;57%;8
Panama City, Panama;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NNW;21;70%;44%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;16;71%;67%;9
Paris, France;9;4;Thundershowers;11;5;WSW;23;73%;71%;1
Perth, Australia;36;22;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;S;16;41%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;SW;9;50%;12%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;11;77%;66%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;20;An afternoon shower;32;21;NE;8;44%;64%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;15;6;Clouds and sun;11;4;SSW;15;54%;70%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;11;-2;Low clouds;8;-6;NW;10;68%;25%;1
Quito, Ecuador;20;8;Downpours;20;9;S;18;76%;99%;10
Rabat, Morocco;16;12;Clearing;19;10;ENE;8;76%;5%;5
Recife, Brazil;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;ENE;14;64%;82%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;2;-1;Turning cloudy;3;-3;NNE;9;46%;19%;1
Riga, Latvia;6;1;Rain/snow showers;3;-3;ENE;17;87%;86%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;NNW;9;64%;80%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;ENE;10;43%;7%;10
Rome, Italy;17;9;Rain and a t-storm;12;7;SE;10;78%;74%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;2;-6;Mostly sunny;-2;-6;NNE;11;53%;1%;1
San Francisco, United States;15;8;Spotty showers;12;6;SW;15;61%;88%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;25;18;Some sun;27;19;ENE;22;48%;27%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;27;23;A shower in spots;27;23;NE;18;65%;75%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;27;18;Partly sunny;27;17;N;14;56%;30%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;28;11;Mostly sunny;27;10;WSW;9;26%;0%;14
Santiago, Chile;29;11;Partly sunny;30;12;SSW;8;39%;7%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;Some sun, a shower;27;21;N;16;72%;69%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;14;7;A shower or two;16;12;WSW;11;86%;83%;1
Seattle, United States;8;2;Spotty showers;6;1;SSW;12;73%;87%;2
Seoul, South Korea;13;-3;Sun and clouds;11;-4;NW;10;70%;15%;5
Shanghai, China;19;10;Brief a.m. showers;14;8;N;11;79%;64%;2
Singapore, Singapore;28;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;N;11;78%;74%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;18;2;Partly sunny, warm;18;5;S;10;60%;2%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;16;63%;73%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;0;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;ENE;19;64%;27%;1
Sydney, Australia;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;SSW;30;69%;82%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;22;16;Nice with sunshine;25;16;NE;9;69%;72%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;0;-4;Partial sunshine;-1;-5;ENE;16;63%;0%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;8;0;Mostly sunny;10;1;NNW;10;50%;60%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;13;3;Clearing and mild;14;4;NE;17;55%;30%;4
Tehran, Iran;17;6;Mostly sunny;15;4;N;13;37%;9%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;NE;12;63%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;21;8;Clouds and sun, warm;22;11;SSE;10;47%;98%;3
Tokyo, Japan;13;4;Partly sunny;15;6;N;13;61%;12%;4
Toronto, Canada;-5;-8;Clouds and sun;0;-2;E;20;53%;55%;3
Tripoli, Libya;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;NNW;8;45%;9%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;19;12;A brief shower;19;10;WNW;14;65%;41%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-6;-14;Partly sunny;-3;-11;NW;17;58%;59%;3
Vancouver, Canada;6;-1;Bit of rain, snow;5;-1;S;9;68%;90%;1
Vienna, Austria;18;7;Rather cloudy;13;4;WNW;8;56%;55%;2
Vientiane, Laos;34;22;Sunshine and hotter;37;23;WSW;7;35%;9%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;7;3;A stray shower;11;4;SW;10;74%;65%;1
Warsaw, Poland;14;6;Clouds and sun, mild;15;6;SSE;17;64%;81%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;20;16;Partly sunny, breezy;22;16;N;33;67%;3%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;36;20;Sunny and very warm;36;18;WSW;10;34%;0%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;11;-1;Cloudy and colder;4;-4;ENE;3;83%;40%;3
