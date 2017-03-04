Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 4, 2017
City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;89;77;Thundershower;88;79;SSW;9;85%;72%;10
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;84;69;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;NE;8;57%;14%;8
Aleppo, Syria;61;42;Sunny and pleasant;64;42;WSW;4;54%;0%;6
Algiers, Algeria;61;52;More clouds than sun;61;53;SW;9;64%;24%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;54;42;Afternoon rain;49;39;SSW;17;83%;90%;2
Anchorage, United States;16;4;Sunny, but very cold;16;-1;N;13;62%;4%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;61;39;Increasing clouds;52;42;NW;4;58%;67%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;29;8;Clearing;24;6;ENE;3;90%;3%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSE;6;75%;64%;6
Athens, Greece;67;45;Sunshine and nice;65;48;S;5;55%;0%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;72;65;Increasing clouds;73;62;WSW;11;62%;2%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;67;47;Partly sunny;68;48;NW;10;57%;25%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;94;76;Showers and t-storms;84;73;SSW;4;84%;98%;8
Bangalore, India;89;68;Periods of sun;90;68;SSE;4;53%;30%;10
Bangkok, Thailand;96;77;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;8;59%;5%;10
Barcelona, Spain;58;44;Variable cloudiness;60;50;W;14;61%;18%;3
Beijing, China;55;36;Partly sunny;52;28;WNW;13;23%;9%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;70;49;A shower in the p.m.;65;46;SE;10;53%;79%;2
Berlin, Germany;60;46;Cooler;53;40;SSE;12;60%;55%;1
Bogota, Colombia;67;49;Spotty showers;67;49;ESE;7;73%;69%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;85;65;A t-storm around;86;63;WSW;5;56%;55%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;66;46;Showers around;57;40;S;10;63%;81%;2
Brussels, Belgium;54;41;Cooler with rain;44;40;SW;15;78%;88%;2
Bucharest, Romania;63;40;Partly sunny;63;42;ESE;4;67%;2%;3
Budapest, Hungary;65;47;Showers around;58;41;SE;9;66%;89%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;76;66;Mostly sunny;79;68;ENE;6;57%;3%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;88;66;A t-storm in spots;90;64;SSW;5;33%;65%;9
Busan, South Korea;57;38;Clearing;58;36;W;5;50%;0%;3
Cairo, Egypt;73;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NE;12;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;70;59;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;SSE;9;68%;3%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;80;70;A t-storm in spots;81;70;NE;3;66%;64%;11
Chennai, India;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSE;6;77%;66%;8
Chicago, United States;41;33;Not as cool;55;48;S;15;67%;29%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;77;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;SSE;7;72%;42%;10
Copenhagen, Denmark;45;39;Spotty showers;42;35;E;13;89%;76%;1
Dakar, Senegal;77;69;Some sun;81;69;NNE;12;53%;0%;7
Dallas, United States;61;54;Brief a.m. showers;65;61;SSE;9;75%;77%;2
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;96;76;Partly sunny;93;78;ENE;8;76%;44%;8
Delhi, India;79;54;Hazy sunshine;84;55;NNW;9;34%;0%;7
Denver, United States;68;38;Mild with some sun;67;36;SW;8;23%;28%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;86;70;A t-storm in spots;86;70;SE;6;66%;80%;7
Dili, East Timor;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;WSW;6;70%;63%;7
Dublin, Ireland;48;37;Clouds breaking;45;38;W;16;86%;44%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;48;31;Mostly sunny;58;34;N;9;29%;7%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;61;55;Mostly cloudy;65;57;WNW;13;70%;15%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;77;68;A bit of rain;82;67;ESE;8;79%;66%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;75;62;Showers and t-storms;77;63;E;6;80%;70%;8
Havana, Cuba;79;69;A passing shower;77;67;E;16;61%;60%;7
Helsinki, Finland;32;15;Partial sunshine;30;16;NE;5;69%;0%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;93;74;Partly sunny, nice;94;76;SE;7;55%;14%;10
Hong Kong, China;74;64;Partly sunny;75;65;ENE;8;83%;13%;5
Honolulu, United States;82;70;Spotty showers;81;69;NNE;3;72%;85%;6
Hyderabad, India;95;70;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;7;45%;2%;9
Islamabad, Pakistan;74;47;Hazy sun;77;51;NNW;12;33%;0%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;57;43;Sunny and mild;61;47;S;6;57%;0%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;5;76%;84%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;83;70;Sunny and beautiful;85;71;NNW;10;55%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;78;59;A t-storm in spots;77;59;ESE;5;70%;66%;9
Kabul, Afghanistan;52;26;Turning cloudy;52;32;N;6;22%;0%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;90;62;Hazy sun;88;64;W;6;46%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;75;46;Sunny and nice;75;44;W;6;35%;2%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;94;63;Sunny and very warm;96;65;N;12;12%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;54;39;Periods of sun, mild;56;37;SSW;13;69%;9%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;86;74;An afternoon shower;85;75;NE;9;58%;68%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;94;74;Mostly cloudy;94;74;W;5;63%;40%;7
Kolkata, India;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;S;7;62%;86%;8
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;76;A heavy p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;5;76%;96%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;54;42;A t-storm in spots;57;42;E;8;68%;72%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;92;79;Thundershower;92;79;SSW;6;70%;75%;10
Lima, Peru;84;74;Partly sunny;83;73;S;5;67%;55%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;58;51;A shower or two;63;55;W;8;86%;66%;2
London, United Kingdom;52;40;Occasional rain;49;39;W;17;79%;80%;2
Los Angeles, United States;71;53;A touch of rain;62;48;NNW;3;66%;56%;2
Luanda, Angola;90;74;Clearing;88;73;SSW;6;65%;29%;8
Madrid, Spain;49;38;A passing shower;57;47;SW;11;58%;66%;2
Male, Maldives;86;78;Decreasing clouds;87;78;WSW;4;73%;44%;10
Manaus, Brazil;84;76;Showers and t-storms;84;76;NNW;5;81%;91%;3
Manila, Philippines;84;74;A stray shower;87;72;E;7;63%;46%;9
Melbourne, Australia;86;63;Not as warm;77;61;S;10;69%;29%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;73;51;Partly sunny;72;52;NE;5;43%;8%;12
Miami, United States;77;66;A shower in spots;75;67;E;20;51%;55%;5
Minsk, Belarus;44;36;Variable cloudiness;52;42;WSW;8;71%;44%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;89;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;76;E;14;65%;1%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;77;65;Some sun, pleasant;77;62;ENE;7;47%;26%;6
Montreal, Canada;11;2;Sunny, not as cold;22;14;NNE;1;46%;25%;3
Moscow, Russia;39;35;Rain and drizzle;40;35;SW;10;79%;79%;1
Mumbai, India;90;75;Hazy sunshine;93;77;NNW;8;43%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;84;58;A t-storm in spots;88;59;NNE;10;37%;41%;11
New York, United States;31;15;Sunny and cold;36;25;WNW;19;16%;0%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;68;42;Sunny and pleasant;68;42;NW;7;44%;0%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;30;19;Low clouds;26;12;SSW;8;90%;10%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;58;35;Inc. clouds;58;39;S;5;53%;27%;5
Oslo, Norway;34;26;A little snow;30;21;NE;10;70%;89%;0
Ottawa, Canada;8;-6;Not as cold;16;8;ESE;4;49%;1%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;80;Mostly sunny;86;79;SE;7;77%;57%;8
Panama City, Panama;90;77;Partly sunny;89;77;NNW;13;70%;44%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;87;75;A shower or two;87;75;ENE;10;71%;67%;9
Paris, France;49;40;Thundershowers;51;42;WSW;15;73%;71%;1
Perth, Australia;97;71;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;S;10;41%;0%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;97;75;Mostly sunny;95;76;SW;6;50%;12%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;NNE;7;77%;66%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;91;69;An afternoon shower;90;69;NE;5;44%;64%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;59;43;Clouds and sun;52;39;SSW;9;54%;70%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;53;28;Low clouds;47;22;NW;6;68%;25%;1
Quito, Ecuador;67;47;Downpours;67;48;S;11;76%;99%;10
Rabat, Morocco;62;53;Clearing;67;50;ENE;5;76%;5%;5
Recife, Brazil;88;79;A shower or two;89;79;ENE;8;64%;82%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;35;31;Turning cloudy;38;27;NNE;6;46%;19%;1
Riga, Latvia;43;34;Rain/snow showers;37;27;ENE;11;87%;86%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;NNW;6;64%;80%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;75;58;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;ENE;6;43%;7%;10
Rome, Italy;63;48;Rain and a t-storm;54;45;SE;6;78%;74%;2
Saint Petersburg, Russia;35;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;NNE;7;53%;1%;1
San Francisco, United States;59;46;Spotty showers;54;43;SW;9;61%;88%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;78;65;Some sun;81;67;ENE;14;48%;27%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;80;74;A shower in spots;80;74;NE;11;65%;75%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;80;64;Partly sunny;80;63;N;9;56%;30%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;82;51;Mostly sunny;81;49;WSW;5;26%;0%;14
Santiago, Chile;83;51;Partly sunny;87;53;SSW;5;39%;7%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;83;70;Some sun, a shower;81;69;N;10;72%;69%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;57;45;A shower or two;61;54;WSW;7;86%;83%;1
Seattle, United States;46;35;Spotty showers;43;35;SSW;7;73%;87%;2
Seoul, South Korea;55;27;Sun and clouds;52;25;NW;6;70%;15%;5
Shanghai, China;66;50;Brief a.m. showers;57;46;N;7;79%;64%;2
Singapore, Singapore;83;78;A shower or t-storm;88;78;N;7;78%;74%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;64;36;Partly sunny, warm;64;40;S;6;60%;2%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;73;A stray shower;83;73;ENE;10;63%;73%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;32;28;Mostly cloudy;32;25;ENE;12;64%;27%;1
Sydney, Australia;76;67;A t-storm in spots;77;66;SSW;19;69%;82%;6
Taipei City, Taiwan;72;61;Nice with sunshine;76;61;NE;5;69%;72%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;32;24;Partial sunshine;30;23;ENE;10;63%;0%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;47;33;Mostly sunny;51;34;NNW;6;50%;60%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;55;37;Clearing and mild;56;39;NE;11;55%;30%;4
Tehran, Iran;63;43;Mostly sunny;58;40;N;8;37%;9%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;67;50;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;NE;8;63%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;70;46;Clouds and sun, warm;72;52;SSE;6;47%;98%;3
Tokyo, Japan;55;40;Partly sunny;59;43;N;8;61%;12%;4
Toronto, Canada;23;17;Clouds and sun;32;28;E;13;53%;55%;3
Tripoli, Libya;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NNW;5;45%;9%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;66;53;A brief shower;67;50;WNW;9;65%;41%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;21;7;Partly sunny;27;12;NW;11;58%;59%;3
Vancouver, Canada;43;31;Bit of rain, snow;41;30;S;6;68%;90%;1
Vienna, Austria;64;45;Rather cloudy;56;40;WNW;5;56%;55%;2
Vientiane, Laos;93;71;Sunshine and hotter;98;74;WSW;4;35%;9%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;45;37;A stray shower;51;39;SW;6;74%;65%;1
Warsaw, Poland;57;44;Clouds and sun, mild;60;42;SSE;11;64%;81%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;68;60;Partly sunny, breezy;71;61;N;21;67%;3%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;97;68;Sunny and very warm;97;65;WSW;6;34%;0%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;51;29;Cloudy and colder;39;25;ENE;2;83%;40%;3
