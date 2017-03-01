Earthquake hits eastern Taiwan’s Yilan County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck just off the coast of Yilan County Saturday evening, but no immediate casualties or damage were reported.

The tremor struck at 6:33 p.m. at a spot 21.6 kilometers under the surface and 32.4 km southeast of the Yilan County Government, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The strongest intensity was recorded in the southern Yilan County town of Nan’ao and measured 3, the CWB said. An intensity level of 2 was measured in Heping in nearby Hualien County, while the intensity rated 1 in Yilan City.

On average, Taiwan registers about three earthquakes of a magnitude of 6 or higher per year, and most of the tremors strike along or just off the east coast, near the counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung.

The most devastating earthquake to hit Taiwan in recent decades struck in the central mountainous county of Nantou on September 21, 1999, measured 7.3, and left more than 2,400 people dead across the island.