EU's Mogherini urges Kosovo ratify Montenegro border deal

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief has urged Kosovo's opposition to ratify a border demarcation agreement with Montenegro, the last remaining condition before its citizens enjoy visa-free travel with Europe's Schengen member countries.

Federica Mogherini was in Kosovo, the last stop on her tour of the Western Balkans, where she met senior leaders on Saturday. She commended them for their "constructive stand" in lowering recent tensions with Serbia.

The country's opposition has prevented parliament from voting on the Montenegrin deal and another with Serbia that gives more powers to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo. Obstructive tactics in the parliament include using tear gas, blowing whistles and throwing water bottles, while their supporters outside have clashed violently with police.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, recognized by 114 countries but not by Serbia.