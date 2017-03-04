BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance

%ednotes(Eds: Will be updated.<%)
|Super Rugby
|Australia Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|Western Force
|2
|1
|0
|1
|39
|38
|5
|Queensland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|47
|52
|5
|New South Wales
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|13
|4
|ACT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|35
|44
|2
|Melbourne
|2
|0
|0
|2
|24 127
|0
|New Zealand Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|0 154
|23
|10
|Chiefs
|2
|2
|0
|0
|65
|41
|10
|Crusaders
|2
|2
|0
|0
|47
|40
|8
|Blues
|2
|1
|0
|1
|82
|59
|5
|Highlanders
|2
|0
|0
|2
|42
|54
|1
|South Africa 1 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|Stormers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|37
|24
|4
|Cheetahs
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|28
|1
|Bulls
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|37
|0
|Sunwolves (Japan)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|83
|0
|South Africa 2 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|Sharks
|2
|1
|0
|1
|53
|50
|5
|Jaguares (Argentina)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|39
|26
|4
|Lions
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|25
|4
|Kings
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|39
|0
___
|All Times GMT
|Round 2
|Thursday, March 2
|Perth, Australia
Western Force 26, Queensland 19
|Friday, March 3
|Hamilton, New Zealand
Chiefs 41, Blues 26
|Saturday, March 4
|Wellington, New Zealand
Hurricanes 71, Melbourne 6
|Dunedin, New Zealand
Crusaders 30, Highlanders 27
|Canberra, Australia
Sharks 27, ACT 22
|Singapore
Sunwolves vs. Kings, 1055
|Johannesburg
Lions vs. New South Wales, 1305
|Cape Town, South Africa
Stormers vs. Jaguares, 1515
|Bloemfontein, South Africa
Cheetahs vs. Bulls, 1730
___
|Round 3
|Friday, March 10
|Hamilton, New Zealand
Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, 0635
|Canberra, Australia
ACT vs. Western Force, 0845
|Saturday, March 11
|Auckland, New Zealand
Blues vs. Highlangers, 0635
|Brisbane, Australia
Queensland vs. Crusaders, 0945
|Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Kings vs. Stormers, 1305
|Bloemfontein, South Africa
Cheetahs vs. Sunwolves, 1505
|Durban, South Africa
Sharks vs. New South Wales, 1730
|Buenos Aires
Jaguares vs. Lions, 2140
Byes: Bulls, Melbourne