BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance

By  Associated Press
2017/03/04 18:46
Super Rugby
Australia Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
Western Force 2 1 0 1 39 38 5
Queensland 2 1 0 1 47 52 5
New South Wales 1 1 0 0 19 13 4
ACT 2 0 0 2 35 44 2
Melbourne 2 0 0 2 24 127 0
New Zealand Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
Hurricanes 2 2 0 0 154 23 10
Chiefs 2 2 0 0 65 41 10
Crusaders 2 2 0 0 47 40 8
Blues 2 1 0 1 82 59 5
Highlanders 2 0 0 2 42 54 1
South Africa 1 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
Stormers 1 1 0 0 37 24 4
Cheetahs 1 0 0 1 25 28 1
Bulls 1 0 0 1 24 37 0
Sunwolves (Japan) 1 0 0 1 17 83 0
South Africa 2 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
Sharks 2 1 0 1 53 50 5
Jaguares (Argentina) 1 1 0 0 39 26 4
Lions 1 1 0 0 28 25 4
Kings 1 0 0 1 26 39 0

All Times GMT
Round 2
Thursday, March 2
Perth, Australia

Western Force 26, Queensland 19

Friday, March 3
Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs 41, Blues 26

Saturday, March 4
Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes 71, Melbourne 6

Dunedin, New Zealand

Crusaders 30, Highlanders 27

Canberra, Australia

Sharks 27, ACT 22

Singapore

Sunwolves vs. Kings, 1055

Johannesburg

Lions vs. New South Wales, 1305

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers vs. Jaguares, 1515

Bloemfontein, South Africa

Cheetahs vs. Bulls, 1730

Round 3
Friday, March 10
Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, 0635

Canberra, Australia

ACT vs. Western Force, 0845

Saturday, March 11
Auckland, New Zealand

Blues vs. Highlangers, 0635

Brisbane, Australia

Queensland vs. Crusaders, 0945

Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Kings vs. Stormers, 1305

Bloemfontein, South Africa

Cheetahs vs. Sunwolves, 1505

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. New South Wales, 1730

Buenos Aires

Jaguares vs. Lions, 2140

Byes: Bulls, Melbourne