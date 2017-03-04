2nd Test: India vs Australia Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the Indian first innings on the first day of the second cricket test against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:
|India won the toss
|India, 1st Innings
Lokesh Rahul c Renshaw b Lyon 90
Abhinav Mukund lbw b Starc 0
Cheteshwar Pujara c Handscomb b Lyon 17
Virat Kohli lbw b Lyon 12
Ajinkya Rahane st Wade b Lyon 17
Karun Nair st Wade b O'Keefe 26
Ravichandran Ashwin c Warner b Lyon 7
Wriddhiman Saha c Smith b Lyon 1
Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 3
Umesh Yadav not out 0
Ishant Sharma c Handscomb b Lyon 0
Extras: (12b, 4lb) 16
TOTAL: (all out) 189.
Overs: 71.2. Batting time: 291 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-72, 3-88, 4-118, 5-156, 6-174, 7-178, 8-188, 9-189, 10-189.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15-5-39-1, Josh Hazlewood 11-2-42-0, Steve O'Keefe 21-5-40-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-2-0, Nathan Lyon 22.2-4-50-8.
Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong, England.
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.