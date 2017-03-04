Michelle Wie leads LPGA Singapore after 3 rounds

SINGAPORE (AP) — Michelle Wie shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to lead the LPGA's Women's Champions tournament by two strokes after the third round.

The American followed up her previous rounds of 66 and 69 to reach 14-under 202 and lead an LPGA event after 54 holes for the first time since she won the 2014 U.S. Open.

No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko birdied the last hole for a 67 to end the day in a three-way tie for second. She was joined by last year's British Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn (69) and the big-hitting Park Sung-Hyun (68).

Rio Olympic gold medalist Park In-Bee, who led overnight, shot a 71 to finish three shots behind Wie and level with the defending champion Jang Ha-Na (68).