Iran tests sophisticated Russian-made air defense system

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting the country has successfully test-fired a sophisticated Russian-made air defense system.

The Saturday report says the test of the S-300 system came during a recent military exercise named Damvand, the name of Iran's highest mountain.

Russia delivered the S-300 system to Iran in 2016, nearly 10 years after the initial contract had been signed. The delivery had been held up by international sanctions over Iran's nuclear program; the sanctions were lifted last year under terms of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.