Sydney FC closes in on A-League's minor premiership

SYDNEY (AP) — Brazilian striker Bobo's 11th goal of the season in the 50th minute gave Sydney FC a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory, all but clinching first place in the A-League.

Sydney, 11 points clear of the second-place Victory, need only four points from its remaining five regular-season matches to win the team's first Premiers' Plate ahead of the playoffs.

The Sky Blues have lost only one match this season and have 16 wins and five draws.

"There's still 15 points to go, we're in a great position, our destiny is in our own hands," said Sydney coach Graham Arnold.

In other matches, the third-place Perth Glory scored a late goal to draw the Wellington Phoenix 3-3, leaving the Phoenix with a chance of making the top-six playoffs.

Later Saturday, Western Sydney hosted last-place Adelaide United. On Sunday, Central Coast hosts Melbourne City and the Jets take on the Brisbane Roar at Newcastle to conclude the 22nd round.