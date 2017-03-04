Photo of the Day: Taiwanese ballet dancer enters The National Ballet of Canada

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- A photo of Taiwan's ballet dancer George Liang (梁秩傑) dancing in San Francisco.

George Liang has been selected into The National Ballet of Canada this year, and will join the ballet group later in August 2017. Graduated from the New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD), which is one of the southern hemisphere's leading dance training institutions, Liang is the third NZSD graduate to be joining one of the famous ballet companies in the world.

The National Ballet of Canada is the largest ballet company in Canada, founded in 1951 and based in Toronto, Ontario. It is also regarded as the premier classical ballet company in Canada.

Photo courtesy of Mandi Lynn.