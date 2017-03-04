New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday from the fifth one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park:
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill b Rabada 4
Dean Brownlie lbw b Phehlukwayo 24
Kane Williamson run out 9
Ross Taylor lbw b Phehlukwayo 8
Luke Ronchi c de Kock b Morris 8
James Neesham c Duminy b Rabada 24
Mitchell Santner run out 24
Colin de Grandhomme c de Kock b Rabada 32
Tim Southee c and b Tahir 6
Jeetan Patel lbw b Tahir 0
Trent Boult not out 0
Extras (5lb,5w) 10
TOTAL (all out) 149.
Overs: 41.1. Batting time: 177 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-42, 3-42, 4-51, 5-72, 6-87, 7-132, 8-140, 9-147, 10-149.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 7.1-1-25-3 (2w), Chris Morris 9-0-34-1 (3w), Imran Tahir 10-0-14-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-35-2, Dwaine Pretorius 8-0-36-0.
|South Africa
Quinton de Kock c Williamson b Patel 6
Hashim Amla c Santner b de Grandhomme 8
Faf du Plessis not out 51
J.P. Duminy c Santner b Patel 3
A.B. de Villiers c Ronchi b Neesham 23
David Miller not out 45
Extras (5lb,9w) 14
TOTAL (for four wickets) 150.
Overs: 32.2. Batting time: 144 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-35, 3-48, 4-88.
Did not bat: Dwain Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir.
Bowling: Jeetan Patel 5-0-26-2 (1w), Trent Boult 9.2-0-44-0 (2w), Tim Southee 10-1-40-0 (2w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-16-1 (3w), Mitchell Santner 2-0-9-0, James Neesham 2-0-10-1 (1w).
Toss: South Africa.
Result: South Africa won by six wickets and the five-match series 3-2.
Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.