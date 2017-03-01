Movie director plots Taiwan trilogy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wei Te-sheng (魏德聖), the director of box-office smash “Cape No.7,” is planning a trilogy of movies looking at Taiwan’s 17th-century history from three different viewpoints, reports said Saturday.

Wei, 47, is the author of some of Taiwan’s most prestigious and commercially successful movies of the past decade.

His new project, provisionally described as a “Taiwan Trilogy,” will look at the island’s history 400 years ago from the three different viewpoints of the Dutch colonizers, the ethnic Chinese immigrants, and the indigenous population, the Chinese-language Liberty Times wrote Saturday.

Wei said he planned to invest at least NT$1 billion (US$32.3 million), a sum he described as “small change” just good enough to make a B-movie in Hollywood. He said he would spread the funds out over three movies.

Since he planned to shoot scenes all over Taiwan, he was considering cooperating with overseas investors or production houses, reports said. No timetable had been designed, but Wei would wait until financing was ready before starting to shoot.

After “Cape No.7” made more than NT$500 million (US$16 million) in Taiwan, Wei went on to spend NT$600 million (US$19.3 million) on “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale,” an epic movie about the uprising of the island’s indigenous peoples against Japanese colonial rule in the 1930s.

During the recent Lunar New Year holiday, he released “52Hz, I Love You,” a romantic musical which drew comparisons to Hollywood’s “La La Land.” However, the Taiwanese movie made NT$45.5 million (US$1.4 million), which has been considered a weak performance compared to his previous box-office successes. Wei acknowledged its results were less than anticipated, the Liberty Times reported.